OCTA: Delta surge clearing up despite outbreaks in smaller municipalities
MANILA, Philippines — The surging Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to slow down all around the Philippines, the OCTA Research Group said over the weekend, despite outbreaks in smaller municipalities.
This comes after Metro Manila recorded 454 cases earlier Saturday according to the independent research group's list on Sunday. The health department recorded 2,656 infections that day.
"The delta surge is slowing down in the [National Capital Region] and most provinces in the Philippines," the report by OCTA issued Saturday night reads.
"However, there are smaller municipalities where outbreaks have occurred. This includes Pudtol in Apayao and Santa Ana in Cagayan, where the reproduction numbers have increased slightly."
According to the think tank, Zamboanga City had the highest daily average of new cases outside Metro Manila despite new cases in the city being on a downward trend.
Only Negros Oriental, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya recorded more than 100 local cases on Saturday.
"Recent areas of concern such as Dumaguete and Lubang (Occidental Mindoro) now have new cases on a downward trend, although both are still classified as high risk," OCTA also said.
Moderate risk:
- Zamboanga City
- Baguio City
- Bacolod
- Tuguegarao
- Puerto Princesa
Low risk:
- Davao City
- Antipolo
Sunday marks just the second day that that Alert Level 2 was suddenly hoisted over Metro Manila after the announcement was made on Friday night.
To date, health authorities have recorded 2.80 million coronavirus infections in the country, 34,866 of whom are still classified as active cases.
