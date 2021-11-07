

































































 




   







   















OCTA: Delta surge clearing up despite outbreaks in smaller municipalities
                        

                           
November 7, 2021 | 10:37am

                           

                        

                                                                        
OCTA: Delta surge clearing up despite outbreaks in smaller municipalities
Commuters queue for the carousel bus in Monumento, Caloocan on Nov. 2, 2021 as workers are back for work after the long weekend brought by All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.
MANILA, Philippines — The surging Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to slow down all around the Philippines, the OCTA Research Group said over the weekend, despite outbreaks in smaller municipalities. 



This comes after Metro Manila recorded 454 cases earlier Saturday according to the independent research group's list on Sunday. The health department recorded 2,656 infections that day. 



"The delta surge is slowing down in the [National Capital Region] and most provinces in the Philippines," the report by OCTA issued Saturday night reads. 



"However, there are smaller municipalities where outbreaks have occurred. This includes Pudtol in Apayao and Santa Ana in Cagayan, where the reproduction numbers have increased slightly."



According to the think tank, Zamboanga City had the highest daily average of new cases outside Metro Manila despite new cases in the city being on a downward trend. 



Only Negros Oriental, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya recorded more than 100 local cases on Saturday. 



"Recent areas of concern such as Dumaguete and Lubang (Occidental Mindoro) now have new cases on a downward trend, although both are still classified as high risk," OCTA also said. 







The OCTA Research Group on Sunday issued this list of provinces with the most new cases based on data extracted from the Department of Health's DataDrop.

Dr. Guido David on Twitter









Moderate risk: 



    
	
  • Zamboanga City 
    • 
	
  • Baguio City 
    • 
	
  • Bacolod 
    • 
	
  • Tuguegarao 
    • 
	
  • Puerto Princesa 
    • 




Low risk:



    
	
  • Davao City
    • 
	
  • Antipolo  
    • 




Sunday marks just the second day that that Alert Level 2 was suddenly hoisted over Metro Manila after the announcement was made on Friday night.



To date, health authorities have recorded 2.80 million coronavirus infections in the country, 34,866 of whom are still classified as active cases. 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Vice President Leni Robredo led in a survey that asked 2,400 respondents who among those running in the presidential race...

                                                         


      

         

            
