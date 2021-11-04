

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Duterte signs law imposing stiffer penalties for perjury
                        

                           
November 4, 2021 | 3:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte signs law imposing stiffer penalties for perjury
The Palace released a copy of the signed Republic Act 11594 that imposes stiffer penalties on perjury.
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law increasing penalty to those found guilty of committing perjury or lying under oath.



The Palace on Thursday shared a copy of Republic Act 11594, signed on October 29, that amended Articles 183 and 184 of the Revised Penal Code.





Under the new law, false testimony in other case and perjury will be punishable with a minimum of six years and one day to eight years in prison, and a maximum of eight years and one day to 10 years.






Previously, Article 183 stated that the current minimum penalty is from four months and one day to six months in prison. Maximum penalty starts from six months and one to two years and four months in prison.



The law also imposes a fine up to P1 million if the person responsible for the commission of the felony is a public officer or employee, and perpetual absolute disqualification from any appointive or elective position.



Article 184, meanwhile, has been amended to punish a person who shall "willfully and knowingly offer in evidence a false witness or testimony" in judicial or official proceeding shall be punished as guilty of false testimony.



Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the Senate committee on justice and human rights and primary author and sponsor of the Senate bill, said the higher penalties would deter people from committing perjury. — with reports from Cecille Suerte Felipe


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

