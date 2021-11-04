

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PNP, NBI ink agreement to probe into criminal, admin liabilities in 'drug war' deaths
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 10:29am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP, NBI ink agreement to probe into criminal, admin liabilities in 'drug war' deaths
This photo release shows National Bureau of Investigation Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Police General Guillermo Eleazar on the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between the NBI and PNP for the "closer cooperation" in "war on drugs" operations.
Department of Justice / release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police inked an agreement for cooperation in simultaneous administrative and criminal investigations in "war on drugs" operations that resulted in deaths.



The Department of Justice said that the two agencies signed the Memorandum of Agreement on Wednesday. The MOA “aims to institutionalize the complementary efforts of both law enforcement agencies in the ongoing War on Drugs,” it added in a statement.





Police General Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, and NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor signed the agreement, in the presence of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.



Under the MOA, the two agencies agreed on the following commitments:



    
	
  • Guaranty of the integrity and availability of all information, records, and evidence necessary for the conduct of investigation, case build-up, and when warranted, the filing of criminal complaints against erring law enforcement officers 
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The preparation of full and detailed reports of all relevant findings and recommendations for submission to each counterpart head of agency
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The designation of points of contact and representatives for ease of coordination
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The regular monthly consultation through said designation representatives regarding the implementation of their MOA
    • 




“The MOA will provide the legal framework to both the NBI and the PNP for the speedy and thorough resolution of these and future cases, and affirms the Philippine Government’s commitment to conquer impunity and prevent excesses in law enforcement operations,” the DOJ added.



READ: DOJ told: Matrix on 'drug war' review 'barely scratched surface'



DOJ review



Latest government figures acknowledge the deaths of 6,191 people in anti-narcotics operations. The government has maintained that those who were killed had resisted arrest but the DOJ-led review has raised questions on the "nanlaban" narrative used by the police.



So far, the DOJ review of “war on drugs” operations that resulted in deaths, which started in June 2020, has examined some 350 cases.



The first review covered 300 incidents in a few provinces with the highest incidence of police operations resulting in deaths, particularly in Bulacan and Pampanga. The second part of the review looked into 52 files from the PNP’s Internal Affairs Services, where it found direct liability on cops involved in the deadly “war on drugs” operations. 



The MOA was discussed following the second part of the DOJ review.



The cases covered incidents that dated as far back as 2016. Records of these have since been forwarded to the NBI for case build-up and cross-checking those that are pending criminal investigation.



The matrix from the DOJ also showed that most police officers involved were only suspended for lapses, with cops in one case only getting a reprimand. It also revealed that in at least seven cases, suspects who supposedly shot at cops tested negative in gunpowder paraffin tests. In some cases, records were also incomplete.



Guevarra in October said the DOJ is coordinating with the PNP for the review of thousands of other PNP cases.



The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into allegations of crimes against humanity against President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials over his bloody “war on drugs.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      GUILLERMO ELEAZAR
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      WAR ON DRUGS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-FVR men meet Isko Moreno
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-FVR men meet Isko Moreno


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several Cabinet secretaries of former president Fidel Ramos held a dialogue with presidential aspirant Isko Moreno yesterday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Laughable, last-ditch effort&rsquo;: Hontiveros denies charges filed by Pharmally employee
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Laughable, last-ditch effort’: Hontiveros denies charges filed by Pharmally employee


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I do not need to resort to unlawful means to point out anomalies in Pharmally's transactions," Hontiveros said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reelectionists top choice in most NCR mayoralty races &ndash; poll
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reelectionists top choice in most NCR mayoralty races – poll


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Most Metro Manila mayors running for reelection next year have emerged as among the most preferred candidates in the latest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'My conscience is clean': Drilon disputes Duterte&rsquo;s corruption claim
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'My conscience is clean': Drilon disputes Duterte’s corruption claim


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
"In my 32 years in public service — nine years in the executive and 23 years in the legislative — I...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec spox refutes Marcos' release: No comment was issued on petition to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec spox refutes Marcos' release: No comment was issued on petition to cancel COC


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez clarified a statement from the camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 No vacation leaves for immigration staff during holidays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No vacation leaves for immigration staff during holidays


                              

                                 1 minute ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration has banned its staff manning international airports from going on leave during the holidays, in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine makers apply for booster authorization in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine makers apply for booster authorization in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have applied for amendments to their respective emergency use authorization (EUA) to include...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UP, 14 other Philippine universities make Asia list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP, 14 other Philippine universities make Asia list


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fifteen Philippine universities were listed among the top universities in Asia, according to the 2022 QS Asia University...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants sanctions vs LGUs with slow vaccine rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants sanctions vs LGUs with slow vaccine rollout


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has directed Interior Secretary Eduardo Año to impose sanctions on local government units that fail...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hasten hospital reimbursements, PhilHealth told
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hasten hospital reimbursements, PhilHealth told


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid threats of some private hospitals to disengage with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), Health Secretary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with