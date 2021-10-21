

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOJ 'war on drugs' killings review to focus on urban areas next
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 3:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOJ 'war on drugs' killings review to focus on urban areas next
This file photo taken in 2018 shows police officers visiting homes in Tondo, Manila to ask suspected drug users to undergo rehabilitation as part of the PNP's Oplan Tokhang. 
The STAR / Edd Gumban, File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice will focus on Philippine National Police deadly “war on drugs” operations in certain urban areas in its continuing review of the Duterte administration’s bloody anti-narcotics campaign, an official of the agency said.



DOJ Undersecretary Adrian Sugay acknowledged that they have around 6,000 more PNP “war on drugs” operations that resulted in deaths left for review, but they only have a few months left in the term.





“So we discussed with Secretary [Menardo Guevarra] here at the DOJ that maybe we should concentrate in certain urban areas,” Sugay said in Filipino at Thursday’s Laging Handa briefing.



The DOJ on Wednesday made public its matrix on its review of 52 cases where the PNP’s Internal Affairs Service found direct liability on police officers involved in “war on drugs” operations that resulted in deaths. Of these, one case was tagged as non-related to the anti-narcotics campaign, while suspects in a separate case were not killed.



As of August 31, #RealNumbersPH records show that there have been 6,191 persons who died in anti-narcotics operations. The government has maintained that those who were killed had resisted arrest but the DOJ-led review has raised questions on the "nanlaban" narrative used by the police.



 “If you can notice on the information table, you can see that Visayas and maybe some areas in Bicol region, and maybe some areas in Mindanao, [National Capital Region] are not included,” Sugay pointed out.



“So what we will do is the directive of our secretary, maybe we should go after cases in urban areas and let’s concentrate reviewing on those case folders,” he added.



Sugay added that PNP General Guillermo Eleazar said they are ready to make available the said case files.



DOJ panel review



The published matrix includes docket numbers, names of killed suspect/s, places and dates of incidents — with some dating as far back as 2016 — and the DOJ review panel’s summary observations.



The matrix also showed that most police officers involved were only suspended for lapses, with cops in one case only getting a reprimand. It also revealed that in at least seven cases, suspects who supposedly shot at cops tested negative in gunpowder paraffin tests. In some cases, records were also incomplete.



READ: DOJ review finds lapses in 'drug war' ops commonly punished with suspension



The review of these cases is contained in the DOJ panel’s second report, with the first concentrating on a few provinces with the highest incidence of police operations resulting in deaths, particularly in Bulacan and Pampanga. In this review, the DOJ found that police failed to follow protocols in many anti-drug operations.



Guevarra himself told the United Nations Human Rights Council in June 2020 of the Philippine government’s review of 5,655 “war on drugs” operations that resulted in deaths.



But lawyers from the Free Legal Assistance Group said that the DOJ matrix “barely scratches the surface and is grossly insufficient and inconsistent with the government’s commitment under international law to provide effective review of cases involving alleged extralegal killings.”



The International Criminal Court has also launched an investigation into Duterte and his men over allegations of crimes against humanity over the bloody “war on drugs” in the country.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      WAR ON DRUGS
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 20, 2021 - 10:22am                           


                           

                              
Reuters wins Pulitzers, the most prestigious awards in American journalism, in international reporting for its story on the methods of police killing squads in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs and for feature photography documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh.



In covering the deadly drug war in the Philippines, Reuters reporters Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato "demonstrated how police in the president’s 'drug war' have killed with impunity and consistently been shielded from prosecution," Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 20, 2021 - 10:22am                              


                              
Th Department of Justice releases information on the 52 drug war cases it reviews based on police records.



Since 2016, no criminal complaint has been filed.



The DOJ notes that the cases are to undergo further investigation for possible filing of criminal charges against erring police officers.




                           

                           

                              

                                 February 28, 2021 - 1:29pm                              


                              
The bloody shootout between the police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Quezon City last Wednesday should speed up implementation of better monitoring of law enforcement operations, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto says.



Recto says law enforcers should have bodycams as well as dashboard cams in their vehicles.



“It is again a bloody reminder of a missing but vital equipment in policing—video recording devices, especially during operations,” Recto says.



Recto says in a release that he sponsored with then Sen. JV Ejercito a P5.4-billion allocation in the 2017 national budget for new police equipment, including body cameras, "but it took four years and five PNP chiefs to buy some 2,600 pieces."

                           

                           

                              

                                 February 25, 2021 - 4:42pm                              


                              
Heads of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Philippine National Police vow thorough probe into the shootout along Commonweatlh Avenue on Wednesday night.



They say they will defer to the findings of the joint Board of Inquiry formed to investigate the incident, where three law enforcement personnel were killed.



PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva says he cannot yet give operational details, saying those are still subject to investigation.



Police Gen. Debold Sinas says findings will be made public as soon as these are available.

                           

                           

                              

                                 February 25, 2021 - 1:04pm                              


                              
Sen. Risa Hontiveros says she will call for a Senate investigation into the shootoout between Quezon City police officers and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel in an anti-drug operation.



"We need to look into this further. It is very alarming that this is not the first time that such a ‘misencounter’ has happened. The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) did admit that this has happened numerous times. These ‘misencounters’ should be rare, not common," Hontiveros says.



According to initial reports, the police conducted a buy-bust operation but did not know they were transacting with PDEA personnel.



"How could this have happened, at all, in the first place? Why did the shootout take place for as long as an hour? Hindi ba pwedeng magkalinawan, even within the first few minutes, that a misencounter breaks out?" Hontiveros adds.

                           

                           

                              

                                 February 24, 2021 - 9:12pm                              


                              
Ever Commonwealth mall management confirms that there was a shootout outside the mall on Wednesday.



"We have secured all access to the mall so all shoppers are safe inside," it says.



"Our priority right now is to ensure the safety of the employees and public."



It adds management is coordinating with the Philippine National Police on the situation.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Case build-up starts on possible 'war on drugs' abuses from 2016
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Case build-up starts on possible 'war on drugs' abuses from 2016


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It took more than five years for authorities to start building criminal complaints to be filed against police officers who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration warns aspiring OFWs of new illegal recruitment scheme
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration warns aspiring OFWs of new illegal recruitment scheme


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration warned aspiring overseas Filipino workers against a new scheme by illegal recruiters that provide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF studying incentives for vaccinated people
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF studying incentives for vaccinated people


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Incentives intended to encourage more Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now being studied by the Inter-Agency...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ told: Matrix on 'drug war' review 'barely scratched surface'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ told: Matrix on 'drug war' review 'barely scratched surface'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Free Legal Assistance Group has called on the Department of Justice to proceed to prosecute the police officers already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara won&rsquo;t run under PDP-Laban &ndash; Cusi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara won’t run under PDP-Laban – Cusi


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
While some members of PDP-Laban want Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to run for president, the party said it can’t roll...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace promises charges over lapses in 50 'drug war' cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace promises charges over lapses in 50 'drug war' cases


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"There is probably no need to make another demand for more cases to be examined because the DOJ will continue [its review],"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China hopes to 'pass on our traditional friendship from generation to generation'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China hopes to 'pass on our traditional friendship from generation to generation'


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
China hopes for better relations with Filipinos, its ambassador to the Philippines said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Schools in 329 areas may reopen for in-person classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Schools in 329 areas may reopen for in-person classes


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
 A total of 329 areas around the country have been deemed by the Department of Health  as places where K-12 schools may reopen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist contractors that fail to pay taxes &ndash; senator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist contractors that fail to pay taxes – senator


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A firm allegedly owned by the state of China, which bagged over P2 billion in contracts to supply personal protective equipment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Online shop platforms liable for selling SMS blast machines&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Online shop platforms liable for selling SMS blast machines’


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Electronic commerce platforms, along with parties or merchants, can be held solidarily liable for the sale of SMS blast machines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with