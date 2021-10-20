

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOJ told: Matrix on 'drug war' review 'barely scratched surface'
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 5:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOJ told: Matrix on 'drug war' review 'barely scratched surface'
This photo taken on June 27, 2019, shows policemen at the crime scene where the body of a barangay (inner city neighbourhood) health worker and former drug surrenderee Michael Oescayno, lies on the ground after unidentified gunmen shot him. 
AFP  /  Noel Celis
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Free Legal Assistance Group has called on the Department of Justice to proceed to prosecute the police officers already found liable in “war on drugs” operations that resulted in deaths.



The FLAG also said that the released DOJ review of 52 cases “barely scratches the surface and is grossly insufficient and inconsistent with the government’s commitments under international law to provide effective review of cases involving alleged extralegal killings.”





The DOJ on Wednesday released a 21-paged matrix, which included docket numbers, names of suspects, dates and places of incidents and the review panel’s observations on each case.



Records of these cases have been forwarded to the National Bureau of Investigation for case build-up and possible filing of criminal complaints against the cops involved in the operations.



No comprehensive, meaningful assessment on human rights violations



But the FLAG noted that the initial expanded review of thousands of “drug war” cases was trimmed down to the original 52 cases. President Rodrigo Duterte raised that these records are not public documents as they may involve national security issues — a context missing in the DOJ statement, the civic lawyers added.



“The review thus fails to provide a comprehensive and meaningful assessment of the real extent of the violation of human rights committed during the implementation of the Duterte administration’s so-called ‘war on drugs,’” they also said.



READ: Police, DOJ heed Duterte national security concerns on 'drug war' case review



“It does not provide useful information to assist in making the offenders accountable; nor does it provide comfort or solace to the families of the victims of those killed in the name of Duterte administration’s so-called ‘war on drugs,’” FLAG added.



The lawyers’ group pointed out the following “recurring theme” in the cases:



    
	
  • Victim fires at the police operatives, police retaliates, victim dies;
    • 
	
  • No proof supporting the claim of police officers;
    • 
	
  • Records fail to show minimum operating standards (pre-operation report, coordination form, forensics test results);
    • 
	
  • Victim suffered multiple fatal gunshots
    • 
	
  • Excessive force used by police operatives
    • 




Penalties inconsequential; prosecute police officers



FLAG also noted that the review showed that penalties on police officers involved in the operations were “inconsequential,” as most were meted out with suspension, while one case led to mere reprimand.



“The people deserve more than what the Panel is providing,” FLAG said.



They called on the DOJ to review all remaining cases, including the thousand others, which Duterte blocked access to, as this would put a “true picture” on the extent of killings under the “war on drugs.”



Quoting Hildawa v. Ponce Enrile, FLAG urged the DOJ to “take the next logical step” and “prosecute those it has already found responsible.”



The Supreme Court said in the 1985 case that when a suspect is killed, the National Police Commission should conduct a probe to identify the assailant and the reason why the victim was killed. “It need not wait for a formal complaint to be lodged by the relatives of the deceased,” the SC also said.



The Commission on Human Rights for its part welcomed the DOJ release of its matrix but it stressed that the first step to making perpetrators accountable is “through genuine and straightforward investigations.”



CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia also reminded the government of its duty to “protect life and ensure justice for the violations of human rights are a primary State obligations, especially in the context of the observed “widespread and systematic” human rights violations and persistent impunity in the country, as reported by the UN Human Rights Office in June 2020.”



“CHR remains open, willing, and ready to assist through our independent probe, provided that we are given access to pertinent case files as well,” De Guia continued.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      FREE LEGAL ASSISTANCE GROUP
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      WAR ON DRUGS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Several video posts on Facebook and YouTube claimed that the Commission on Elections had confirmed the disqualification of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Beginning October 20, the government will expand beyond Metro Manila its experiment on new coronavirus curbs in Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo&rsquo;s supporters try to break through their echo chambers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo’s supporters try to break through their echo chambers


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beyond the pink social media feeds is a wider, wilder world where Vice President Leni Robredo is viciously criticized and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao to file estafa, cyberlibel charges vs ex-aide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao to file estafa, cyberlibel charges vs ex-aide


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao will file criminal charges against his former friend, Jayke Joson, who accused the boxing icon of taking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Case build-up starts on possible 'war on drugs' abuses from 2016
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Case build-up starts on possible 'war on drugs' abuses from 2016


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
It took more than five years for authorities to start building criminal complaints to be filed against police officers who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 2,000 donated Astrazeneca doses arrive from Brunei
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2,000 donated Astrazeneca doses arrive from Brunei


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Brunei has committed some 20,000 doses in total to the Philippines, a National Task Force against COVID-19 official said....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Provinces want time to study COVID-19 alert system before use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Provinces want time to study COVID-19 alert system before use


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We're asking if we can start on November 1, so the local chief executives can draft their own executive orders and look at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ups COVID-19 vaccination goal to 1.5 million jabs per day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ups COVID-19 vaccination goal to 1.5 million jabs per day


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the move is "in order to achieve a happy Christmas this year."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ review finds lapses in 'drug war' ops commonly punished with suspension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ review finds lapses in 'drug war' ops commonly punished with suspension


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The DOJ on Wednesday released some information on cases where the Philippine Natioanl Police Internal Affairs Service...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Provincial cops ordered: Stay informed on alert level system guidelines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Provincial cops ordered: Stay informed on alert level system guidelines


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I have already issued instructions to all our unit commanders to fully prepare for this in their respective areas of responsibility...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with