2,303 COVID cases, 128 deaths seen on All Souls' Day
November 2, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw 128 more coronavirus-related deaths on All Souls' Day, a figure that authorities reported along with 2,303 new infections.
This pushed the country's overall count of COVID-19 cases to 2,792,656. The Department of Health said 1.5% of those remain as active cases.
Some eight laboratories, meanwhile, failed to submit screening results according to the agency.
- Active cases: 40,786 or 1.5% of the total
- Deaths: 128, pushing the count to 43,404
- Recoveries: 4,677 bringing the number to 2,708,466
Vaccines damaged from fire
- Authorities are investigating the incident in Pagadian City where nearly 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were damaged from a fire that broke out at the Zamboanga del Sur provincial health office last week.
- DOH said the country has 520 more cases of the hyper contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
- Vice President Leni Robredo said she will release her COVID-19 response plan drawing from consultation with health experts on Wednesday should she win the presidency next year.
- The Philippine National Police urged event organizers of flea markets and bazaars to cooperate with local governments to ensure health protocols are followed by their patrons or customers.
- There are now 27.44 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 vaccine, while 32.03 million have received a first dose. The figures are out of the government's goal of inoculating 77.13 million this year.
