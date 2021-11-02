

































































 




   

   









2,303 COVID cases, 128 deaths seen on All Souls' Day
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
2,303 COVID cases, 128 deaths seen on All Souls' Day
Residents light candles and offer a short prayer in front of their homes to honor their departed with cemeteries closed in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw 128 more coronavirus-related deaths on All Souls' Day, a figure that authorities reported along with 2,303 new infections. 



This pushed the country's overall count of COVID-19 cases to 2,792,656. The Department of Health said 1.5% of those remain as active cases. 



Some eight laboratories, meanwhile, failed to submit screening results according to the agency. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 40,786 or 1.5% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 128, pushing the count to 43,404
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 4,677 bringing the number to 2,708,466
    • 




 






 



Vaccines damaged from fire



    
	
  • Authorities are investigating the incident in Pagadian City where nearly 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were damaged from a fire that broke out at the Zamboanga del Sur provincial health office last week.
    • 
	
    
	
  • DOH said the country has 520 more cases of the hyper contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Vice President Leni Robredo said she will release her COVID-19 response plan drawing from consultation with health experts on Wednesday should she win the presidency next year. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippine National Police urged event organizers of flea markets and bazaars to cooperate with local governments to ensure health protocols are followed by their patrons or customers.
    • 
	
    
	
  • There are now 27.44 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 vaccine, while 32.03 million have received a first dose. The figures are out of the government's goal of inoculating 77.13 million this year. 
