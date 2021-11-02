2,303 COVID cases, 128 deaths seen on All Souls' Day

Residents light candles and offer a short prayer in front of their homes to honor their departed with cemeteries closed in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw 128 more coronavirus-related deaths on All Souls' Day, a figure that authorities reported along with 2,303 new infections.

This pushed the country's overall count of COVID-19 cases to 2,792,656. The Department of Health said 1.5% of those remain as active cases.

Some eight laboratories, meanwhile, failed to submit screening results according to the agency.

Active cases: 40,786 or 1.5% of the total

Deaths : 128, pushing the count to 43,404

Recoveries: 4,677 bringing the number to 2,708,466

