PNP to tiangges: Coordinate with LGUs on enforcement of rules

Vendors prepare bouquets and other flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Oct. 26, 2021 for people who will visit their departed loved ones at various cemeteries before All Souls' Day.

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police on Tuesday advised event organizers, particularly of flea markets and bazaars, to cooperate with local government units to ensure health protocols are observed by their patrons.

In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar urged event organizers to do their part in ensuring health protocols are strictly followed by coordinating with their respective local government units in enforcing minimum public health standards.

The PNP earlier this weekend ordered its police offices and unit commanders around the country to deploy more police personnel in expected areas of convergence

“I would advise organizers of tiangges or bazaars to work with LGUs to ensure that participants in their activities strictly observe MPHS, particularly physical distancing,” the PNP chief said in anticipation of events being organized for the holiday season.

"It is especially important to follow health protocols, particularly physical distancing, if the event involves food, even al fresco dining, because it is necessary to remove a face mask," Eleazar pointed out.

As the national government continues to implement looser and more relaxed rules, police and local government officials on the ground shift the responsibility of avoiding another surge in cases to regular Filipinos.

He reminded the public to not let their guards down against COVID-19, particularly when they’re busy shopping at bargain stores.

“Let’s not be too complacent when shopping at Divisoria or in the crowded markets. In the end, you'll be able to buy cheap goods but will have to spend a lot on treatment," Eleazar said.

"I remind our countrymen that a slight relaxation of the rules does not mean that the threat of COVID-19 is gone and there is no risk of more cases...We need to work together to maintain or even reduce the number of COVID-19 cases recorded."

To date, health authorities have recorded 2.75 million coronavirus infections in the country, 43,185 of whom are still classified as active cases.

Just 3,117 coronavirus cases were tallied on Monday. It has been 595 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon. — Franco Luna