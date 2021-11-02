

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines probes into fire that damaged 148,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 3:29pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines probes into fire that damaged 148,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses
This March 2021 photo shows a health worker holding the syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine authorities said Tuesday they are looking into a fire incident in Zamboanga del Sur that damaged nearly 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. 



The National Task Force against COVID-19 confirmed 148,678 doses were compromised after fire hit the health office in Pagadian City on the evening of October 31. 



In a statement, it said the three-storey building was also serving as the province's cold chain storage facility for jabs intended for 26 municipalities and a component city. 



The cause is not yet known, including the cost of damage. But citing initial reports, the task force said those destroyed were: 88,938 Pfizer doses, 36,164 of Sinovac, 14,400 of Moderna, and 9,176 of Astrazeneca. 



"[We] are closely monitoring developments in the incident's investigation," NTF added. "All regions are on standby to provide immediate support to the regional and local vaccination operations centers in Zamboanga Peninsula."



The thousands of Moderna doses were supposed to go for adolescents, with the national government now allowing the age group to get the jabs.



Routine immunization vaccines for the province were also destroyed, it continued. "May this unfortunate incident be a reminder to all local government units to ensure the safety and security of these life-saving vaccines."



NTF said responders are retrieving vaccines as well as refrigerators, carriers, and transport boxes that could still be used.



Authorities vowed for an "intensified" monitoring mechanism. It added a show cause order would be served to Zamboanga del Sur officials for their failure to deliver the jabs three days after receiving it.



"Let us keep in mind that vaccines are gold, and one dose equals one life saved," NTF said, as it sought to reassure residents that supply of the jabs would be replenished following the incident.



The Philippines is eight months into its inoculation efforts with now 27.36 million or 35.47% of the targeted 77.13 million fully vaccinated.



In the Zamboanga Peninsula region, vaccination coverage is at 23.70% or 631,999 individuals complete with their COVID-19 shots according to DOH figures. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

