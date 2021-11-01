1 in 4 Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — Some 27.27 million Filipinos have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 since the government launched its vaccination campaign eight months ago.
This is equivalent to 25.01% or a quarter of the population — still a long way from the 90% health authorities say is needed to attain herd immunity.
Government figures as of October 30 also show that 31.86 million or 29.22% of Filipinos have received a first dose of the vaccine.
The average number of daily doses administered in the last week was 488,363 — well below the previous government target of 500,000 and a mere fraction of the new target of 1.5 million recently set by authorities.
Officials are racing to fully vaccinate some 50 million Filipinos before the year ends, a downgrade from their previous goal of vaccinating 70% of the population by end-December.
That more ambitious target has been pushed back to February 2022, ahead of the national polls in May. — Bella Perez-Rubio
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.
The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.
HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
