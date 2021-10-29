LIST: Philippine holidays for 2022

Sellers arrange Christmas decorations at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Nov. 5, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang released Friday the list of regular holidays and special days for next year.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 1236, which lists the regular holidays, non-working days, and special working days for 2022.

Regular holidays

January 1 (Saturday) – New Year’s Day

April 9 (Saturday) – Araw ng Kagitingan

April 14 – Maundy Thursday

April 15 – Good Friday

May 1 (Sunday) – Labor Day

June 12 (Sunday) – Independence Day

August 29 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day

November 30 (Wednesday) – Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Sunday) – Christmas Day

December 30 (Friday) – Rizal Day

Special non-working days

February 1 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year

February 25 (Friday) EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary

April 16 – Black Saturday

August 21 (Sunday) – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Tuesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 8 (Thursday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

Special working days

November 2 (Wednesday) – All Souls’ Day

December 24 (Saturday) – Christmas Eve

December 31 (Saturday) – Last day of the year

“For the country to recover from the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need to encourage economic productivity by, among others, minimizing work disruption and commemorating some special holidays as special (working) days instead,” the proclamation read.

Duterte will issue separate proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha once the approximate dates of these Islamic holidays are determined. — Gaea Katreena Cabico