Headlines
                        
LIST: Philippine holidays for 2022
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 5:33pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
LIST: Philippine holidays for 2022
Sellers arrange Christmas decorations at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Nov. 5, 2020.
The STAR / Mong Pintolo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang released Friday the list of regular holidays and special days for next year.



President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 1236, which lists the regular holidays, non-working days, and special working days for 2022.



Regular holidays



    
	
  • January 1 (Saturday) – New Year’s Day
  • April 9 (Saturday) – Araw ng Kagitingan
  • April 14 – Maundy Thursday
  • April 15 – Good Friday
  • May 1 (Sunday) – Labor Day
  • June 12 (Sunday) – Independence Day
  • August 29 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day
  • November 30 (Wednesday) – Bonifacio Day
  • December 25 (Sunday) – Christmas Day
  • December 30 (Friday) – Rizal Day
Special non-working days



    
	
  • February 1 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year
  • February 25 (Friday) EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary
  • April 16 – Black Saturday
  • August 21 (Sunday) – Ninoy Aquino Day
  • November 1 (Tuesday) – All Saints’ Day
  • December 8 (Thursday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
Special working days



    
	
  • November 2 (Wednesday) – All Souls’ Day
  • December 24 (Saturday) – Christmas Eve
  • December 31 (Saturday) – Last day of the year
“For the country to recover from the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need to encourage economic productivity by, among others, minimizing work disruption and commemorating some special holidays as special (working) days instead,” the proclamation read.



Duterte will issue separate proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha once the approximate dates of these Islamic holidays are determined. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HOLIDAYS
