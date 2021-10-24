

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Villar to file MR on SC go-signal for bay reclamation
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Villar to file MR on SC go-signal for bay reclamation
Sen. Cynthia Villar
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Cynthia Villar yesterday said she will file a Motion for Reconsideration (MR) before the Supreme Court (SC) over its go-signal to reclaim the Manila Bay areas in Las Piñas and Parañaque as she urged the High Court to take a “different and fresh appreciation” of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) rules.



She has been asserting that any reclamation project in the areas would impede the flow of the six rivers exiting in Manila Bay, which would cause massive flooding.



These rivers are Imus River in Imus City; Bacoor River and Molino River in Bacoor City; Zapote River between Bacoor and Las Piñas cities; Las Pinas River in Las Piñas City and Parañaque River in Parañaque City.



The damage to Imus River led to the filing of a case by Antonio Oposa, Ramon Magsaysay Awardee for Environmental Law, which resulted in the issuance of Mandamus of Manila Bay by the SC.



Marking the first year of the UN Decade for Ecological Restoration, the senator called on the court to revisit its ruling which favored Alltech Contractors’ proposed projects to develop hectares of land in Las Piñas and Parañaque, both along the coastline of Manila Bay, which has been given up and declared illegal and the ECC expired.



“This and the declaration by Congress of the existence of a climate crisis and the two reports of the Nobel laureate group Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, have long since rendered any decisions of the DENR made in 2012 irrelevant,” stressed Villar.



The senator said the SC can also take judicial notice of the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) Act or RA 11038 which was passed in 2018.



“This legislated the now renamed Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park into a protected area,” said Villar, noting that this was included in the Ramsar Convention list of Wetlands of International Importance in 2013.



The legislated protected area, Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland, is entitled to a buffer zone in Manila Bay which cannot be reclaimed.



She related that the DENR is also determining the extent of buffer zone needed for the conservation of the protected wetland park.



“The DENR’s procedures on EIA should take into consideration all these 94 newly established Protected Areas,” said Villar, chair of the Senate environmental committee.



“We have long imagined that the ecological services like the flood drainage mechanisms and the filtering capacity of the soil will be there forever. But without proper care and paying the costs of that care, these services will dissipate. The EIA system must account for this degeneration,” she added.



The SC recently affirmed a Court of Appeals (CA) decision denying the petition for a Writ of Kalikasan filed by Villar and 315,000 petitioners to stop reclamation that is beside the said international important wetland.



According to Villar, the SC issued the decision eight years after the CA junked her petition to stop any reclamation project in the area.



She likewise emphasized that the DENR’s decision to allow the reclamation has long since been overtaken by multiple studies, many scientific and valuation findings, most of which were not in the case file.



“Worse, any environmental decision taken in an application for an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) only has a 5-year validity, considering the changes in the surrounding environment and new scientific findings that may happen,” Villar said.



She also pointed out that the ECC of Alltech has long since expired and the failure to start the project was not caused by this case.



She added that if the SC believes the DENR currently has sufficient technical capacity to make a determination in this case of all the factors that need to be taken into account, then why is our environment still on the decline.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Robredo says volunteers, message of love and unity give campaign an advantage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo says volunteers, message of love and unity give campaign an advantage


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Wala man tayo ng meron sila, meron tayo nang wala sila: At kayong lahat yun," Robredo told her supporters.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Has Sara changed her mind?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Has Sara changed her mind?


                              

                                                                  By Edith R. Regalado |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Has President Duterte's daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, changed her mind and finally decided to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Colmenares not ruling out working with Robredo despite exclusion from slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Colmenares not ruling out working with Robredo despite exclusion from slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our differences notwithstanding, let us not lose sight of the bigger fight before us. It is my hope that we continue to work...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Wage hikes, price controls: Socialist coalition bares ambitious platform
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wage hikes, price controls: Socialist coalition bares ambitious platform


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Socialist coalition Laban ng Masa, which is backing presidential aspirant and labor leader Leody de Guzman and his running...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippines logs 5,807 more coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 5,807 more coronavirus infections


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health reported 5,807 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total number of coronavirus infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Mock polls in San Juan test 2022 voting process
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mock polls in San Juan test 2022 voting process


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mock elections were held yesterday by the Commission on Elections at the San Juan Elementary School, which has the biggest...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Government targets 70% vaccination rate by December
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government targets 70% vaccination rate by December


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is aiming to administer some 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day in November to achieve its goal of...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 More than 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than one million doses of Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country on Friday night from the COVAX Facility.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippine nurses now battling low morale pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine nurses now battling low morale pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are now fighting another battle, called the "infectious low morale pandemic,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Evading Senate makes Pharmally execs look guilty'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Evading Senate makes Pharmally execs look guilty'


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
By evading the Senate's arrest order, siblings Mohit and Twinkle Dargani of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. appear to...

                                                         


      

         

            
