
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
On 4th anniversary of Marawi liberation, Duterte assures to bring back city's glory
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
October 16, 2021 | 5:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
On 4th anniversary of Marawi liberation, Duterte assures to bring back city's glory
In this Oct. 2, 2017 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte, on his sixth visit to Marawi City, led the inauguration of the Bahay Pag-asa Project at Barangay Bito Buadi Itowa that is intended for the residents of Marawi who were internally displaced due to the conflict in the area. The President also tagged along actor Robin Padilla to provide entertainment to the soldiers.
Presidential photo / Robinson Niñal Jr.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday assured the people of Marawi that the rehabilitation of the conflict-torn city would be fast-tracked and that the government remains committed in safeguarding the Philippines against terrorism.



Speaking during the fourth anniversary of Marawi's liberation from extremists, Duterte said his administration would continue to foster cooperation among stakeholders so that the city would be able to build back better and stronger.



"Let me take this opportunity to reassure the people of Marawi that the government is doing its best to expedite the completion of rehabilitation projects at the soonest possible time. We, in government, are strongly committed to bring back the city’s glory," Duterte said in a speech delivered at the Rizal Park in Marawi, Lanao del Sur.



"To the people of Marawi and to our kababayans, rest assured that this government, this administration remains steadfast in securing our nation against terrorism, violent extremism, and other lawless elements," he added.



About 1,000 militants linked to the extremist group Islamic State and more than 160 government troops were killed during the Marawi siege, the longest urban battle in the Philippines since World War II. The five-month siege, which started on May 23, 2017, left about 360,000 people homeless and prompted Duterte to place Mindanao under martial law for more than two years.



"Let me again give recognition to our soldiers and police personnel, and local constituency for their bravery, sacrifice, and determination in defending and liberating Marawi City after five months of battle. How sad it is. I pray to God that it will never happen ever, ever again," Duterte said.



Officials have expressed optimism that the rehabilitation projects in Marawi would be completed before Duterte steps down in 2022. Among the projects being undertaken are road networks, shelter programs, schools, and public facilities like health and barangay centers.



Duterte cited the efforts of the Task Force Bangon Marawi, local officials, and other partners to work together to rehabilitate the city. He mentioned the complete rehabilitation of the Grand Mosque of Marawi, noting that it "holds a historical and cultural significance in the lives of the Maranaws.



"By rebuilding the lives of the displaced - that is the most important - families, restoring damaged properties, and revitalizing disrupted socio-economic activities, you have stayed true to your commitment as agents of progress and catalysts for real change," the president said.



"With your support, I am confident that we will overcome any challenge that may test our strength and unity as a nation. Let us therefore continue working as one to secure a better, safer, and more prosperous future for all of Marawi," he added.



During the event, Duterte witnessed the distribution of certificates of title for permanent housing units from the National Housing Authority to internally displaced persons and the turnover of P76 million assistance from the Cooperative Development Authority to local cooperatives.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MARAWI SIEGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Political foes, Senate reelectionists in Robredo&rsquo;s 11-man slate                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Political foes, Senate reelectionists in Robredo’s 11-man slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo has unveiled her senatorial lineup for the 2022 elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 40% chance of Sara running as president &ndash; Bato
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
40% chance of Sara running as president – Bato


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio could be close to a tipping point in deciding whether or not to run for president in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leody de Guzman bares picks for Senate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leody de Guzman bares picks for Senate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Socialist labor leader Leody de Guzman, who is running for president in the 2022 elections under the banner of Partido Lakas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Green list inclusion of US, Canada pushed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Green list inclusion of US, Canada pushed


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion has requested the government to include countries in North America,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines updates list of 'green' countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines updates list of 'green' countries


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The updated classification will take effect from October 16 to 31.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 720,000 Sputnik V doses land in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
720,000 Sputnik V doses land in Philippines


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Saturday received 720,000 more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 7,772 more coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 7,772 more coronavirus infections


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities reported 7,772 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 2,713,509.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Colmenares says Trillanes opposed his inclusion in Robredo&rsquo;s Senate lineup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Colmenares says Trillanes opposed his inclusion in Robredo’s Senate lineup


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares said former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV objected to his inclusion in Vice President Leni...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec extends voter registration hours, adds Saturdays in select areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec extends voter registration hours, adds Saturdays in select areas


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has extended hours and opened Saturdays for voter registration in select areas including Metro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines drops to 102nd of 139 in rule of law index
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines drops to 102nd of 139 in rule of law index


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Adherence to the rule of law in the Philippines remains one of the weakest in the region, with the country placing 102nd out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with