Philippines receives nearly 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received nearly one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer.
Some 862,290 doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, while 76,050 doses were delivered to Cebu on Thursday.
The shipments were part of the 2.29 million Pfizer-BioNTech jabs procured by the national government.
In an earlier statement, the National Task Force against COVID-19 said the government is “now sending the bulk of the latest vaccine arrivals to the regions and provinces.”
So far, over 88 million vaccine doses have arrived in the Philippines.
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. called on local governments to be more aggressive in inoculating their constituents.
“Supply is no longer an issue for our country as of this time, as we now have adequate vaccines in our national inventory,” Galvez said.
“We thus enjoin all LGUs to further scale up their vaccination throughput and encourage more of their constituents to get the jab, especially now that the vaccine rollout is now open to the general adult population,” he added.
Since March, over 23.7 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 27 million have received partial protection.
The government will start the pilot implementation of COVID-19 vaccination of minors on Friday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
- Latest
- Trending