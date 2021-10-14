
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
China to donate 1 million new Sinovac doses to Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 14, 2021 | 11:41am

                           

                        

                                                                        
China to donate 1 million new Sinovac doses to Philippines
A health worker holds up a vial of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of vaccinations for health workers at a hospital in Manila on March 1, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Beijing is set to donate another million Sinovac doses to Manila, its envoy to the country announced on Thursday. 



Ambassador Huang Xilian said the additional supply of the Chinese-developed jabs are expected to arrive in the Philippines next week. 





"I am glad to inform that the Chinese government has decided to donated another one million doses of Sinovac vaccines," he wrote on Facebook. 



Manila's first ever supply of COVID-19 vaccines was Sinovac donated by China, under close ties that President Rodrigo Duterte fostered with the country his nation is involved in a maritime dispute with. 



Sinovac also makes up most of the country's supply of the jabs — 39.60 million doses at that procured by the national government, per Philstar.com's monitoring.



 






 



Before news of the fresh donation, China has sent the Philippines a million Sinovac doses, as well as another million of Sinopharm. 



Xilian said he hopes the jabs "will further facilitate the ongoing vaccination rollout and promote early economic and social recovery in the Philippines."



The country is seven months into its inoculation efforts that began in March. 



Latest figures showed there are now 23.76 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 



That turnout is out of the government's goal of up to 70 million inoculated this year. Some 27.17 million have received a first dose. 



 






 



Apart from Sinovac, vaccines being or have been administered in the Philippines include AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm.



The government's vaccine tracker said some 50.93 million doses of the jabs have since been administered to date. — Chritian Deiparine


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      HUANG XILIAN
                                                      PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SINOVAC
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno says running to duplicate Manila projects, not to 'run against anybody'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno says running to duplicate Manila projects, not to 'run against anybody'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he is running for presidency in 2022 polls so his projects in the capital may be duplicated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noli backs out of Senate race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noli backs out of Senate race


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Five days after filing his certificate of candidacy for senator, former vice president and broadcast journalist Noli de Castro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko's chief of staff quits, says departure not due to 'infighting'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko's chief of staff quits, says departure not due to 'infighting'


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cesar Chavez, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s chief of staff,  has left his post to return to broadcasting, but he denied...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo in talks with Neri Colmenares, Sonny Matula for inclusion in Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo in talks with Neri Colmenares, Sonny Matula for inclusion in Senate slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo is in talks with former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares and Federation of Free Workers president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Press freedom vital in nation&rsquo;s democracy &ndash; Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Press freedom vital in nation’s democracy – Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Press freedom is key to a nation’s democracy, President Duterte said, as some sectors criticized what they called the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duque says not consulted on removing quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duque says not consulted on removing quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I just want to put on record I wasn't part of that IATF [meeting] that deliberated on this yesterday because I was in another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maring leaves at least 19 dead, P1 billion agri damage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maring leaves at least 19 dead, P1 billion agri damage


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recorded 30 fatalities, with 11 of these for verification, due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila to be placed under Alert Level 3 starting October 16
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila to be placed under Alert Level 3 starting October 16


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government's pandemic task force has approved the recommendation to place Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 from October 16...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stop sale of text blasters, online shop platforms told
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stop sale of text blasters, online shop platforms told


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Telecommunications Commission has issued show cause orders to Facebook Philippines, Shopee Philippines and Lazada...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion pushes mandatory vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion pushes mandatory vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccination should be made mandatory for all qualified Filipinos now that large shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with