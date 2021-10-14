China to donate 1 million new Sinovac doses to Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Beijing is set to donate another million Sinovac doses to Manila, its envoy to the country announced on Thursday.
Ambassador Huang Xilian said the additional supply of the Chinese-developed jabs are expected to arrive in the Philippines next week.
"I am glad to inform that the Chinese government has decided to donated another one million doses of Sinovac vaccines," he wrote on Facebook.
Manila's first ever supply of COVID-19 vaccines was Sinovac donated by China, under close ties that President Rodrigo Duterte fostered with the country his nation is involved in a maritime dispute with.
Sinovac also makes up most of the country's supply of the jabs — 39.60 million doses at that procured by the national government, per Philstar.com's monitoring.
Before news of the fresh donation, China has sent the Philippines a million Sinovac doses, as well as another million of Sinopharm.
Xilian said he hopes the jabs "will further facilitate the ongoing vaccination rollout and promote early economic and social recovery in the Philippines."
The country is seven months into its inoculation efforts that began in March.
Latest figures showed there are now 23.76 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
That turnout is out of the government's goal of up to 70 million inoculated this year. Some 27.17 million have received a first dose.
Apart from Sinovac, vaccines being or have been administered in the Philippines include AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm.
The government's vaccine tracker said some 50.93 million doses of the jabs have since been administered to date. — Chritian Deiparine
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
