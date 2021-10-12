NDRRMC: â€˜Maringâ€™ casualties rise to 11


































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
NDRRMC: ‘Maring’ casualties rise to 11
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 7:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Photo shows personnel of the La Union provincial government conducting rescue operations on the evening of October 12, 2021 after flooding hit areas due to Severe Tropical Storm "Maring" (Kompasu)
Facebook / Provincial Government of La Union 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Eleven people have died so far due to Severe Tropical Storm Maring (Kompasu), the latest figures from disaster authorities show. 



The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has also marked seven people missing and three injured as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 





Four of the casualties were children. Three of those missing are minors as well. 



A total of 19,147 persons or 4,528 families across 122 barangays have been affected.



Of these, 6,567 have been displaced — 3,221 are spread across 27 evacuation centers while the rest are sheltering elsewhere. 



PAGASA in its 5 p.m. bulletin said Maring made its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 11 a.m. this morning but added that storm signals are still in effect. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

