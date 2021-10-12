'Maring' out of Philippines but storm signals still in effect

Satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm "Maring" (Kompasu) which exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility by noon of October 12, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Maring (Kompasu) accelerated on Tuesday afternoon as it exited the country's jurisdiction, PAGASA said.

The agency in its latest bulletin said Maring made its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 11 a.m. this morning.

It was last seen at 505 kilometers west of Calayan in Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds at 100 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

Maring continues to move westward but now with a speed of 30 kph.

While the storm is out of the Philippines, PAGASA said these areas remain under its tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 p.m. of October 12:

Signal No. 2

(Damaging gale to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

Signal No. 1

(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

mainland Cagayan

western portion of Isabela(Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Naguilian, Echague, Aurora, Ramon, Burgos, Tumauini, Cordon, San Mateo, Jones, Angadanan, San Manuel, San Agustin, Roxas, Benito Soliven, Mallig, City of Cauayan, Ilagan City, Luna, San Isidro, Quirino, Reina Mercedes, San Mariano, Alicia, Cabatuan, Gamu, City of Santiago, San Guillermo)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

northern portion of Bataan (Hermosa, Dinalupihan, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay

Weather forecasters added light to moderate with at times heavy rains are still highly likely to persist over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon until Wednesday morning.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, could see monsoon rains or the habagat enhanced by Maring, as well as Mimaropa and Calabarzon in the next 24 hours.

Seaboards of areas under storm signals will also continue to experience rough to very rough seas in the next 24 hours. Gale warning is also still in effect for the seaboards of Luzon and the western seaboard of Visayas.

PAGASA said Maring will keep its current direction and is seen to make landfall over the vicinity of Hainan in China.

It could gradually intensify and reach peak intensity of 110 kph before its expected landfall in the said area.

Forecast position