'Maring' out of Philippines but storm signals still in effect
MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Maring (Kompasu) accelerated on Tuesday afternoon as it exited the country's jurisdiction, PAGASA said.
The agency in its latest bulletin said Maring made its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 11 a.m. this morning.
It was last seen at 505 kilometers west of Calayan in Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds at 100 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 125 kph.
Maring continues to move westward but now with a speed of 30 kph.
While the storm is out of the Philippines, PAGASA said these areas remain under its tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 p.m. of October 12:
Signal No. 2
(Damaging gale to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)
- Batanes
- Babuyan Group of Islands
Signal No. 1
(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)
- mainland Cagayan
- western portion of Isabela(Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Naguilian, Echague, Aurora, Ramon, Burgos, Tumauini, Cordon, San Mateo, Jones, Angadanan, San Manuel, San Agustin, Roxas, Benito Soliven, Mallig, City of Cauayan, Ilagan City, Luna, San Isidro, Quirino, Reina Mercedes, San Mariano, Alicia, Cabatuan, Gamu, City of Santiago, San Guillermo)
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Apayao
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- northern portion of Bataan (Hermosa, Dinalupihan, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay
Weather forecasters added light to moderate with at times heavy rains are still highly likely to persist over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon until Wednesday morning.
Metro Manila, meanwhile, could see monsoon rains or the habagat enhanced by Maring, as well as Mimaropa and Calabarzon in the next 24 hours.
Seaboards of areas under storm signals will also continue to experience rough to very rough seas in the next 24 hours. Gale warning is also still in effect for the seaboards of Luzon and the western seaboard of Visayas.
PAGASA said Maring will keep its current direction and is seen to make landfall over the vicinity of Hainan in China.
It could gradually intensify and reach peak intensity of 110 kph before its expected landfall in the said area.
Forecast position
- Wednesday afternoon: 1,070 km west of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)
- Thursday afternoon: 1,280 km west of northern Luzon (outside PAR)
