PAGASA: Severe Tropical Storm Maring about to exit PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Maring is set to continue moving westward until it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday morning, government weather forecasters said in the latest update.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by state weather bureau PAGASA at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Maring's center was last seen 315 km west of Calayan, Cagayan and moving westward at 20 kph.

PAGASA added that Maring is carrying maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph, up from 85 and 105 on Sunday. Its tropical cyclone winds also extend outwards up to 850 kilometers from the center.

"It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning," PAGASA said.

"Outside the PAR, 'Maring' will maintain a westward heading and is likely to make landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China tomorrow evening."

Pagasa Photo release from Pagasa shows the track of Maring

Until then, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are still in effect in some areas, particularly in Northern Luzon. They are:

Signal No. 2

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Abra

Ilocos Norte

and Ilocos Sur

In these areas, PAGASA warned that damaging gale to storm-force winds are prevailing or expected within 24 hours.

Signal No. 1

The rest of Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Bulacan

the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)

and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

PAGASA warned that strong winds will be prevailing or are to be expected within 36 hours in these localities.