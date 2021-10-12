'Maring' slightly intensifies before exiting PAR

This satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Maring before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Oct. 12, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines Updated 8:27 a.m.) — Severe Tropical Storm Maring has slightly intensified as it continues to move over the Luzon Strait and West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA said Maring is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning or afternoon.

At 7 a.m., the weather disturbance was located 230 km west of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are up in:

Signal No. 2

(Damaging gale to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Signal No. 1

(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

the rest of Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Bulacan

the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)

the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

What to expect

Heavy rainfall

Heavy to torrential rains over:

Batanes

the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over:

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

the rest of Cagayan

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over:

Metro Manila

Central Luzon

the rest of Cagayan Valley

Severe winds

Gale-force to storm-force strength within any of the areas under Signal No. 2

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) with higher gusts within any of the areas under Signal No. 1

Gusty conditions reaching strong to gale-force in strength over Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Luzon

Hazards affecting coastal waters

Rough to high seas (2.8 to 7.5 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under Signals No. 1 and 2

(2.8 to 7.5 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under Signals No. 1 and 2 Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.5 m) will prevail the remaining seaboards of the country

(1.2 to 2.5 m) will prevail the remaining seaboards of the country Gale Warning remains in effect for the western seaboard of Central Luzon (not under any TCWS), the seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas, and the western, eastern, and northern seaboards of Mindanao

Forecast position

Tuesday afternoon: 460 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (outside the PAR)

460 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (outside the PAR) Wednesday morning: 765 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (outside the PAR)

765 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (outside the PAR) Thursday morning: 1,080 km West of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside the PAR)

— Patricia Lourdes Viray