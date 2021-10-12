
































































 




   

   









'Maring' slightly intensifies before exiting PAR
                        

                           
October 12, 2021 | 7:33am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Maring' slightly intensifies before exiting PAR
This satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Maring before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Oct. 12, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines Updated 8:27 a.m.) — Severe Tropical Storm Maring has slightly intensified as it continues to move over the Luzon Strait and West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said.



PAGASA said Maring is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning or afternoon.



At 7 a.m., the weather disturbance was located 230 km west of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signals are up in:



Signal No. 2

(Damaging gale to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)



    
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)
    • 
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Kalinga
    • 
	
  • Mountain Province 
    • 
	
  • Abra
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Norte
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Sur
    • 




Signal No. 1

(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)



    
	
  • the rest of Isabela
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Ifugao
    • 
	
  • Benguet
    • 
	
  • La Union
    • 
	
  • Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Aurora
    • 
	
  • Nueva Ecija
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Zambales
    • 
	
  • Pampanga
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands
    • 




What to expect



Heavy rainfall



Heavy to torrential rains over: 



    
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
    • 
	
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Region
    • 




Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over:



    
	
  • Zambales
    • 
	
  • Bataan
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • the rest of Cagayan
    • 




Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over:



    
	
  • Metro Manila
    • 
	
  • Central Luzon
    • 
	
  •  the rest of Cagayan Valley
    • 




Severe winds



    
	
  • Gale-force to storm-force strength within any of the areas under Signal No. 2
    • 
	
  • Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) with higher gusts within any of the areas under Signal No. 1
    • 
	
  • Gusty conditions reaching strong to gale-force in strength over Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Luzon
    • 




Hazards affecting coastal waters



    
	
  • Rough to high seas (2.8 to 7.5 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under Signals No. 1 and 2
    • 
	
  • Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.5 m) will prevail the remaining seaboards of the country
    • 
	
  • Gale Warning remains in effect for the western seaboard of Central Luzon (not under any TCWS), the seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas, and the western, eastern, and northern seaboards of Mindanao
    • 




Forecast position



    
	
  • Tuesday afternoon: 460 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (outside the PAR) 
    • 
	
  • Wednesday morning: 765 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (outside the PAR)
    • 
	
  • Thursday morning: 1,080 km West of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside the PAR)
    • 







                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 12, 2021 - 8:25am                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on Maring, the 12th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2021.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 12, 2021 - 8:25am                              


                              
Severe Tropical Storm Maring continues to move away from extreme northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 7 a.m., Maring was located 230 km west of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 100 kph and gusts of 125 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.



"Severe Tropical Storm 'MARING' will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea throughout the forecast period. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this morning or afternoon. Outside the PAR, “MARING” will maintain a westward heading and is likely to make landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China tomorrow evening," PAGASA says in its bulletin.




                           

                           

                              

                                 October 12, 2021 - 7:08am                              


                              
Severe Tropical Storm Maring slightly intensifies as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.



At 4 a.m., Maring was located 170 km west of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 100 kph and gustiness of 125 kph.




                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 11:29am                              


                              
"Maring" intensifies into a severe tropical storm as it moves towards Babuyan Islands, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 10 a.m., Maring was located 240 km east of Aparri, Cagayan or 256 km east sotheast of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 95 kph and gustiness of 115 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:



Signal No. 2



    
	
  • Batanes,
    • 
	
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)
    • 
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Kalinga
    • 
	
  • Mountain Province
    • 
	
  • Abra
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Norte
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Sur
    • 




Signal No. 1



    
	
  • the rest of Isabela
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Ifugao
    • 
	
  • Benguet
    • 
	
  • La Union
    • 
	
  • Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Aurora
    • 
	
  • Nueva Ecija
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Zambales
    • 
	
  • Pampanga
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands
    • 
	
  • Calaguas Islands
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 8:48am                              


                              
Tropical Storm Maring slows down as it approaches the Luzon Strait, PAGASA says in its 8 a.m. bulletin.



Signal No. 2 is still raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon), Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.



Meanwhile, Signal 1 is hoisted over the rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa), the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands, and Calaguas Islands.




                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 7:37am                              


                              
Tropical Storm Maring continues to move westward towards extreme Northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 4 a.m., Maring was located 350 km east of Aparri, Cagayan with winds of 85 kph and gusts of 105 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 25 kph.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
