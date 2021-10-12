
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
NDRRMC: 'Maring' affects 1,638 persons; validation on reported casualties ongoing
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 10:20am

                           

                        

                                                                        
NDRRMC: 'Maring' affects 1,638 persons; validation on reported casualties ongoing
This photo was taken 7:12 a.m. of October 12 along National Highway, Brgy. San Luis along LMET Area in Nueva Vizcaya.
Nueva Vizcaya DRRMO Facebook page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Maring has affected 1,638 individuals or 478 families in three regions in Luzon, while authorities are validating reported casualties, latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.



In its situational report as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the council said Maring has affected families in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and CAR regions.





It also monitored 850 persons or 247 families sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers while 39 persons or 12 families were also displaced and stayed with relatives or friends.



The council also said that 1,585 persons or 465 families were evacuated in the Cagayan Valley and Eastern Visayas regions.



The SitRep from NDRRMC listed one reported death for validation, but spokesperson Mark Timbal also told reporters that they received information on three more possible casualties in Benguet province.



“We have received information about three minors who were victims of a landslide incident in La Trinidad, Benguet. Possible casualties. Ongoing validation,” Timbal said.



The NDRRMC also reported 15 incidents of flooding in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and CAR regions, while landslides were also monitored in CAR and Western Visayas.



There are 24 roads and 10 bridges reported as not passable in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and CAR. Fourteen roads previously reported as affected are now passable.



Vice President Leni Robredo, wee hours of Tuesday, said they have formed two teams to assist those who need help in Cagayan, Isabela, Benguet and La Union.



She tweeted past 1 a.m.: “We were assured rescue operations by the [Philippine National Police] and the [Armed Forces of the Philippines] now ongoing. Those who have rubber boats near the Area, maybe we can borrow first.”



The council also said they received reports of 20 cities or municipalities that experienced power interruption or outage. Of these, power has been restored in ten localities.



Operations and trips also remain suspended in two ports. Some 482 passengers, 246 rolling cargos, two vessels were also stranded in Eastern Visayas region.



State weather forecasters located the center of Maring at 230 km west of Calayan, Cagayan as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.



Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been hoisted over nine areas, while 15 areas are placed under Signal No. 1. Maring is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning or afternoon. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NDRRMC
                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators grill DSWD execs on Starpay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators grill DSWD execs on Starpay


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators yesterday grilled officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development for awarding to a nearly bankrupt...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace urges US to prosecute suspect in Pinay slay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace urges US to prosecute suspect in Pinay slay


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang yesterday urged American authorities to prosecute the person who killed a Filipina health frontliner in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chances high for Alert Level 3 in NCR &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chances high for Alert Level 3 in NCR – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila has a “high” chance of being downgraded to a more relaxed alert level this month because of lower...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Easing of travel protocols to be applied retroactively
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Easing of travel protocols to be applied retroactively


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new testing and quarantine protocols for passengers coming from countries and territories included in the “green”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Citing &lsquo;racket' claims, senator urges COA to check funds Lao spent as housing exec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Citing ‘racket' claims, senator urges COA to check funds Lao spent as housing exec


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Private housing developers have accused Lao of running an extortion racket, filing a case against him with the President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 National Planetarium temporarily shuts down for retirement of building in Rizal Park
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
National Planetarium temporarily shuts down for retirement of building in Rizal Park


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 It’s goodbye for now to the country’s largest planetarium.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rescue ops underway as flooding hits Northern Luzon provinces due to 'Maring'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rescue ops underway as flooding hits Northern Luzon provinces due to 'Maring'


                              

                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The provincial government of Cagayan in a situational report on October 11 said 1,750 families or 7,116 individuals have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't to put up oxygen 'command centers' nationwide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't to put up oxygen 'command centers' nationwide


                              

                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a “green lane” will be implemented in all ports for faster delivery of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Maring' slightly intensifies before exiting PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' slightly intensifies before exiting PAR


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Updated) PAGASA said Maring is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning or afternoon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec: 47,853 vying for 18,000 posts in 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec: 47,853 vying for 18,000 posts in 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost 48,000 individuals and organizations are vying for some 18,000 positions up for grabs in the May 2022 polls, data from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with