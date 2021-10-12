NDRRMC: 'Maring' affects 1,638 persons; validation on reported casualties ongoing

This photo was taken 7:12 a.m. of October 12 along National Highway, Brgy. San Luis along LMET Area in Nueva Vizcaya.

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Maring has affected 1,638 individuals or 478 families in three regions in Luzon, while authorities are validating reported casualties, latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

In its situational report as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the council said Maring has affected families in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and CAR regions.

It also monitored 850 persons or 247 families sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers while 39 persons or 12 families were also displaced and stayed with relatives or friends.

The council also said that 1,585 persons or 465 families were evacuated in the Cagayan Valley and Eastern Visayas regions.

The SitRep from NDRRMC listed one reported death for validation, but spokesperson Mark Timbal also told reporters that they received information on three more possible casualties in Benguet province.

“We have received information about three minors who were victims of a landslide incident in La Trinidad, Benguet. Possible casualties. Ongoing validation,” Timbal said.

The NDRRMC also reported 15 incidents of flooding in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and CAR regions, while landslides were also monitored in CAR and Western Visayas.

There are 24 roads and 10 bridges reported as not passable in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and CAR. Fourteen roads previously reported as affected are now passable.

Vice President Leni Robredo, wee hours of Tuesday, said they have formed two teams to assist those who need help in Cagayan, Isabela, Benguet and La Union.

She tweeted past 1 a.m.: “We were assured rescue operations by the [Philippine National Police] and the [Armed Forces of the Philippines] now ongoing. Those who have rubber boats near the Area, maybe we can borrow first.”

The council also said they received reports of 20 cities or municipalities that experienced power interruption or outage. Of these, power has been restored in ten localities.

Operations and trips also remain suspended in two ports. Some 482 passengers, 246 rolling cargos, two vessels were also stranded in Eastern Visayas region.

State weather forecasters located the center of Maring at 230 km west of Calayan, Cagayan as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been hoisted over nine areas, while 15 areas are placed under Signal No. 1. Maring is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning or afternoon. — Kristine Joy Patag