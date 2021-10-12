Ombudsman sees no graft in P120-M DOT-PTV ad deal

Former Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. CEO and founder Ben Tulfo and show co-host Erwin Tulfo face senators during a Blue Ribbon hearing on the P120-million DOT ad controversy.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman junked a graft complaint against former Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, her brother Ben Tulfo, and officials of state-run People’s Television over a P120-million advertisement deal flagged by state auditors for “possible conflict of interest.”

The Ombudsman ruled that there was no probable cause to pursue the complaint against Teo, Tulfo and top PTV officials.

“In the absence of proof that the findings of [the Commission on Audit] in its [audit observation memorandum] have gained finality, the filing of the instant case borders on prematurity amounting to lack of cause of action,” read the resolution drafted by Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer Rosano Oliva on September 30 and approved by Ombudsman Samuel Maritres on October 7.

In a 2017 audit report, COA said 75% (P89.9 million) of the P120 million advertisement agreement between the Department of Tourism and PTV was paid to “Kilos Pronto,” a crime and public service TV program under Bitag Media Unlimited Inc.—which was produced by Teo’s brothers.

COA also “noted” the lack of supporting documents on the payments made to PTV as of Dec. 31, 2017, as well as “inconsistencies” in the frequency of airing of the DOT television ads.

In her defense, Teo has said that she did not know that her brother was behind Bitag Media. — with reports from Ian Nicolas Cigaral and News5/Romel Lopez