Arroyo eyes new term as Pampanga congresswoman
MANILA, Philippines — Former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo will seek a new term as Pampanga representative after saying in 2019 she was retiring from politics.
Arroyo filed her certificate of candidacy on Monday for the province's second district. Her son, Rep. Mikey Arroyo who holds the position, confirmed the news.
The 74-year-old vowed to leave government in 2019, after a brief stint as House Speaker in a coup in the lower chamber that saw the ouster of Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) from the helm.
"We all have to move on," Arroyo had said in reports. "People do reach retirement age."
She had three terms as Pampanga congresswoman, or serving nine years since 2010 after stepping down from a decade-old presidency marred by corruption and electoral fraud allegations.
In 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte named Arroyo his adviser on Clark flagship programs and projects. Per her appointment paper, she had a salary of just P1 per year. — Christian Deiparine
Follow this thread for updates on the aspirants for local and national posts in the May 2022 elections. — Main photo by The STAR/Boy Santos
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno files his certificate of candidacy for president along with his running mate.
Moreno came with doctor Willie Ong, who also filed his COC for vice president.
The two will run under Aksyon Demokratiko.
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon confirms Vice President Leni Robredo met with Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who are running for president and vice president, respectively.
He says an agreement towards a common ticket does not seem likely.
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go files his certificate of candidacy to run for vice president in the 2022 elections.
President Rodrigo Duterte and his long-time aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go have arrived at the area at a Pasay City hotel where the filing of certificates of candidacy are filed.
Duterte has openly said he will run for vice president. Go has been nominated to run for president by PDP-Laban but the senator says he is not interested.
