Arroyo eyes new term as Pampanga congresswoman

Undated photo shows former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who will run anew for Pampanga representative in the 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo will seek a new term as Pampanga representative after saying in 2019 she was retiring from politics.

Arroyo filed her certificate of candidacy on Monday for the province's second district. Her son, Rep. Mikey Arroyo who holds the position, confirmed the news.

The 74-year-old vowed to leave government in 2019, after a brief stint as House Speaker in a coup in the lower chamber that saw the ouster of Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) from the helm.

"We all have to move on," Arroyo had said in reports. "People do reach retirement age."

She had three terms as Pampanga congresswoman, or serving nine years since 2010 after stepping down from a decade-old presidency marred by corruption and electoral fraud allegations.

In 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte named Arroyo his adviser on Clark flagship programs and projects. Per her appointment paper, she had a salary of just P1 per year. — Christian Deiparine