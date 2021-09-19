




































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
DOH logs 19,271 new COVID-19 cases, two labs without data
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 19, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH logs 19,271 new COVID-19 cases, two labs without data
Residents in a compound in Brgy. Pinyahan, Quezon City which was placed under special concern lockdown due to COVID-19 cases receive food aid on Sept. 15, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 19,271 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,366,749. 



In its latest bulletin, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 25.1% out of 70,571 tests.



    
	
  • Active cases: 178,196 or 7.5% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 25,037, bringing the number to 2,151,765
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 205 newly recorded, or now 36,788 in total
    • 




According to the Department of Health, two labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.



However, the DOH added that the labs only made up 0.7% of all samples tested and 0.9% of all positive individuals. 



The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring countries.



It has been 551 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, good for the world's longest quarantine. 



What's new today?



    
	
  • 
	
    The chief of the Philippine National Police on Sunday "warned" individuals and groups who defied health protocols in protest of government guidelines against COVID-19.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Former Social Welfare Secretary Corazon "Dinky" Soliman died Sunday. She was 68.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon urged the Commission on Audit on Saturday to conduct a special audit and the Ombudsman to conduct its own investigation into the controversial multibillion-peso deals between the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management and Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.
    
	
    • 




