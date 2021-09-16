




































































 




   

   









DOH logs 21,261 more COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 16, 2021 | 4:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH logs 21,261 more COVID-19 cases
Residents in a compound in Brgy. Pinyahan, Quezon City which was placed under special concern lockdown due to COVID-19 cases receive food aid on Sept. 15, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday listed 21,261 new coronavirus cases to push its caseload to 2,304,192.



Today's figures saw active cases up by 7,500 from the 170,446 on September 15. The Department of Health said two laboratories did not turn in screening results. 





    
	
  Active cases: 177,946 or 7.7% of the total
    
	 
    • 
	
  Recoveries: 13,644, bringing the number to 2,090,228
    
	 
    • 
	
  Deaths: 277, or now 36,018 in total
    • 




Granular lockdown NCR begins



    
	
  The Department of the Interior and Local Government told city authorities and cops in Metro Manila to strictly enforce protocols as the capital region entered the granular lockdown today. 
    • 
	
    
	
  Three lawmakers petitioned before the Supreme Court to compel local regulators to allow the use of the veterinary drug ivermectin for treating COVID-19 patients. 
    • 
	
    
	
  A network of groups called on the government to address bottlenecks in its pandemic response, saying its strategy has been failing. 
    • 
	
    
	
  Student councils of Metro Manila universities urged Comelec to extend voter registration, warning a "massive" scale of eligible voters could be disenfranchised
    • 
	
    
	
  The Philippines got 753,480 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as part of its procured supply. 
