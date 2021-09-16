DOH logs 21,261 more COVID-19 cases

Residents in a compound in Brgy. Pinyahan, Quezon City which was placed under special concern lockdown due to COVID-19 cases receive food aid on Sept. 15, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday listed 21,261 new coronavirus cases to push its caseload to 2,304,192.

Today's figures saw active cases up by 7,500 from the 170,446 on September 15. The Department of Health said two laboratories did not turn in screening results.

Active cases: 177,946 or 7.7% of the total



177,946 or 7.7% of the total Recoveries: 13,644, bringing the number to 2,090,228



13,644, bringing the number to 2,090,228 Deaths: 277, or now 36,018 in total

