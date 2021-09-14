




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
WHO: Philippines' COVID vaccine rollout for elderly 'unfortunate, unsatisfactory'
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 3:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
An elderly woman receives her COVID-19 vaccine shot in this undated photo 
The STAR / file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization on Tuesday urged the Philippines to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations on vulnerable groups, as its representative said the rollout for the elderly is "unfortunate and unsatisfactory."



Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe gave the blunt assessment at a government briefing as he announced the COVAX Facility, co-led by the WHO, would send some 10 million more doses to the country. 





"We have made progress but unfortunately, the progress in the Philippines has been painfully slow," he said. "This is unfortunate, unsatisfactory."



Half a year since inoculation efforts began, Abeyasinghe said 3.6 million senior citizens have yet to receive even a single shot.



The government has put the elderly second in its priority list. Data on September 13 showed there are now 4.17 million of that age group complete with their COVID-19 shots, while 3.47 million have received an initial dose. 



Abeyasinghe said protecting the most vulnerable has become more urgent as the country faces a new uptick in infections.



On coronavirus-related deaths, he said seven out of 10 also come from those about 60 years of age. 



"We need to correct this as quickly as possible," he added, "because we're seeing a surge affecting many other regions in the Philippines [where] the elderly coverage is still below 40%."



Experts have said the fresh surge in coronavirus cases may be driven by the highly infectious Delta, which the WHO has said is now the dominant variant in the country. 



The highest tally in the string of record-high infections was seen on September 11 with 26,303 more infections. That count is also the most number of cases reported in a day since the pandemic hit in 2020.



"We need to do better and we urge local chief executives and health authorities to prioritize and create avenues so most elderly people can be vaccinated and their lives protected," Abeyasinghe said. 



Per latest government data, the number of Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19 has stood at 17.07 million.



That makes up 22.14% of the government's target of up to 70 million this year. Some 22.06 million have received a first dose. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 10:08am                              


                              
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday. 



“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
