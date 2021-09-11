Ex-top cop Sinas back in govâ€™t as Duterteâ€™s undersecretary






































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Ex-top cop Sinas back in gov’t as Duterte’s undersecretary
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 11, 2021 | 12:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Photo, which has since been taken down, shows Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas celebrating his birthday at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig. 
MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas is back in government after President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him as one of his office’s undersecretaries, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed to GMA News.



Interior Secretary Eduardo Año previously hinted in May that Sinas, who is known for unsolved killings, leading an intensified crackdown against activists and a “mañanita” that flouted strict coronavirus curbs, will be appointed to another government post.





Duterte excused Sinas for violating quarantine rules, even saying that he would “pardon” him should he be found liable for it. This is in contrast with the thousands who have been arrested for flouting the same strict quarantine guidelines.



Sinas has told critics to “move on” from the issue and instead file complaints against him at the proper venues.



Advocacy organization Pinoy Aksyon for Governance and the Environment have slapped Sinas and other government officials with a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman over quarantine violations. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

