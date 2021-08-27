




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Duterte told to mind separation of powers after complaining about Senate probes
                        

                           
Bella Perez-Rubio - Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 3:33pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte told to mind separation of powers after complaining about Senate probes
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and provided updates on the government's efforts to address the COVID-19 crisis in the country on January 13, 2021. 
Released / PCOO Facebook page 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday was told to read up on the doctrine of the separation of powers in government after he derided Senate inquiries as fruitless endeavors used by senators to "posture."  



Duterte voiced his criticism at a pre-recorded address aired Thursday where he and his pandemic task force were meant to discuss their response to the COVID-19 crisis. Senators are currently holding hearings into the "deficiencies" flagged by state auditors in the Department of Health's handling of pandemic funds. 





"Listen to some of the senators there...after an investigation one or two days hearing, nothing," he said partially in Filipino. "No recommendation, no prosecution, no imprisonment. Just pure posture." 



"Filipinos should not believe the president's statement that nothing is happening in the investigations being conducted in the Senate," Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in a statement written in Filipino. "We have passed many laws that benefit the people because of the inquiries and investigations we have conducted." 



"He should also first read about the doctrine of Separation of Powers and Checks and Balances of the Executive, Congress and Judiciary before he interferes with us in the Senate." 



As the Blue Ribbon Committee on Friday afternoon resumed the hearing that drew Dutete's ire, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon manifested that he takes exception to Duterte's remarks. 



"With all due respect, to investigate in aid of legislation is the Senate’s constitutional mandate," he said. 



Lacson has confirmed that he will be seeking the presidency in 2022 alongside Senate President Vicente Sotto III who will run as his vice president. Sen. Gordon has also said that he is eyeing the presidency while Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has said that he might seek the vice presidency. 



While remaining deliberately vague in a manner reminiscent of his 2016 campaign, Duterte has publicly said multiple times that he will seek the vice presidency in 2022, possibly alongside his longtime aide and neophyte Sen. Christopher Go.



His daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, is also topping presidential surveys. 



Duterte reminded: Cases filed, officials dismissed after Senate probe 



Sotto in a statement said Duterte may have forgotten or may have been "misinformed" on the Senate's track record. 



"I will send him the Senate report on the [Committee] of the Whole investigation on Philhealth," he said. "Most of his appointed officers have now pending cases and were removed because of the Senate investigation."



"As far as I know, the Ombudsman usually relies on Senate investigations and reports for their preliminary investigations." 



READ: Senate recommends criminal, admin cases vs PhilHealth execs | Ombudsman orders suspension of top PhilHealth execs



Gordon, Blue Ribbon chairman, at the same hearing, maintained that the panel's investigations "have been effective and meaningful." 



"Former PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde was forced to resign and was not given retirement honors because of our investigations into the drug trade in Pampanga," he said. "PNP Major Rodney Raymundo Louie Baloyo is still detained while the case is being heard."



"Various anomalies and irregularities surrounding the Bureau of Corrections were also exposed because of our investigations on the erroneous release of Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) to inmates."



Sen. Risa Hontiveros recalled a more recent probe into a bribery scheme that prompted Duterte to publicly admonish several officials from the Bureau of Immigration. 



"Has the president already forgotten why he handed out boxes of pastillas to [immigration officials at] the Palace? It was because of the Senate investigation into the Pastillas scam," she said in a statement written in Filipino. 



"After he fired the personnel inside the Bureau of Immigration, he'll be the one to say 'Don't believe the investigation'? Who did he believe then if not the result of the investigation?" 



'If you're serious about corruption, don't interfere with investigations' 



"At first the president whispered to the people, 'No money' for adequate response to [COVID-19]. By the way, according to the COA investigation, there is [money.]," Hontiveros added. "They even returned it and didn’t use it." 



READ: Over P2 billion for COVID-19 supplies left unspent






"If he really wants to fight graft and corruption under his administration, if at all possible, he should not interfere."  


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 No topnotchers for 2020/21 Bar exams; SC to recognize examinees with 'exemplary performance'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No topnotchers for 2020/21 Bar exams; SC to recognize examinees with 'exemplary performance'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Marking a departure from tradition, the 2020/21 Bar examinations will not list topnotchers but will instead recognize examinees...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 deaths in Philippines also up apart from new cases &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 deaths in Philippines also up apart from new cases — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOH said the country is now averaging 106 fatalities per day as of August 24, close to the 135 in April this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 StaySafe app useless? DICT told to explain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
StaySafe app useless? DICT told to explain


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang wants the Department of Information and Communications Technology to explain why the health department thinks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-DPWH chief highlights PNoy&rsquo;s infrastructure legacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-DPWH chief highlights PNoy’s infrastructure legacy


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former public works and highways secretary Rogelio Singson has highlighted the strategic policy reforms and infrastructure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR to conduct independent probe into Cebu lawyer slay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR to conduct independent probe into Cebu lawyer slay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights will conduct its own probe into the killing of Cebu-based public interest lawyer Rex Fernandez...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 17,447 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' count to 1.91 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
17,447 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' count to 1.91 million


                              

                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Friday reported 17,447 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's overall count to 1,916,461.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 116 Office of Civil Defense staff, including exec, test positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
116 Office of Civil Defense staff, including exec, test positive for COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More than 100 employees of the Office of Civil Defense, including its administrator, Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad tested positive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Additional funds for risk allowances of 17K more health workers sought
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Additional funds for risk allowances of 17K more health workers sought


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“We have a new request to the Department of Budget and Management for around 17,670 additional healthcare workers who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PACC head contracts COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PACC head contracts COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Details were scant on the 43-year-old's condition, including on when he found out he was positive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P295M budget for genome sequencing in Visayas, Mindanao OKd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P295M budget for genome sequencing in Visayas, Mindanao OKd


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said health authorities are hoping that PGC facilities in the Visayas and Mindanao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with