




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Over P2 billion for COVID-19 supplies left unspent
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 12:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Over P2 billion for COVID-19 supplies left unspent
A health worker dons personal protective equipment in this undated file photo.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Over P2 billion allotted for COVID-19 supplies last year would have to be sent back to the national treasury as the Department of Budget and Management’s procurement service failed to spend it.



Paul Guimbarda, director of the Department of Health’s procurement service, told lawmakers on Friday during a hearing of the House public accounts committee that of the P42.41 billion transferred to the DBM’s procurement service, P2.07 billion in savings were generated.





However, DBM’s procurement service head Jasonmer Uayan said that this was not spent and just remained idle within the agency.



“The P2 billion funds is actually for reversion to the Bureau of Treasury considering the validity of these funds lapsed,” Uayan said.



The P2.07 billion in savings is part of the P42.41 billion transferred by the DOH to the DBM’s procurement service, which has been questioned by the Commission on Audit for lacking a memorandum of agreement and other supporting documents.



Officials of the DOH and DBM insist that there was no need for a memorandum of agreement between them as the funds transferred were for the procurement of COVID-19 supplies, which have been classified as “common use” supplies.



Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) said this unspent money could have been used by the DOH to augment their programs, activities and projects had they chosen not to transfer P42.41 billion to the DBM’s procurement service.



“Sinasabi natin, wala nang pera, wala nang pondo. P2 billion is P2 billion. Malayo ang narating nito to save the lives of our people, to save the lives of our frontline workers,” Zarate said.



(We say that we don’t have money, we don’t have funds. P2 billion is P2 billion. This could have gone a long way to save the lives of our people, to save the lives of our frontline workers.)



Health Secretary Francisco Duque III defended his department, saying that they thought that DBM’s procurement service would continue to buy COVID-19 supplies for them with the remaining unspent funds.



“Our thinking is that whatever savings the PS-DBM had generated was going to be used for continuing procurement of supplies. Because you know, the pandemic is continuing,” Duque said.



But Zarate rejected this defense. “You cannot just presume na dahil ang pandemya is continuing, you presume that these funds will continue to be used for the purpose that you transferred it to PS-DBM,” he said.



(You cannot just presume that because the pandemic is continuing, you presume that these funds will continue to be used for the purpose that you transferred it to PS-DBM.)



The DOH is under close scrutiny after the COA found “deficiencies” in its spending of P67.32 billion in funds for its COVID-19 response.



The House and the Senate are both holding parallel inquiries into these flagged deficiencies.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON AUDIT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to focus on buying US vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to focus on buying US vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yes, we’re exploring to buy more (Sinovac doses). But our plan is, once the majority of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medalists receive new vehicles as reward
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medalists receive new vehicles as reward


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrating with Filipinos the country’s best-ever Olympic performance, United Asia Automotive Group Inc. is rewarding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PUV drivers' party-list rep defends lavish wedding during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PUV drivers' party-list rep defends lavish wedding during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
A lawmaker whose party-list claims to represent public utility drivers and commuters defended her lavish wedding at the exclusive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOST to launch breakthrough cure for dengue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOST to launch breakthrough cure for dengue


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first-ever definitive cure for dengue fever will be launched soon, Science Secretary Fortunato dela Peña announced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PhilHealth circulars complicate hospital reimbursements
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PhilHealth circulars complicate hospital reimbursements


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A series of circulars issued by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. complicated the process for reimbursement claims since...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Only 474 in BuCor's more than 48,000 inmates vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Only 474 in BuCor's more than 48,000 inmates vaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Only 474 out of the more than 48,000 Persons Deprived of Liberty in Bureau of Corrections facilities have so far been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 582,500 AstraZeneca shots procured by private sector arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
582,500 AstraZeneca shots procured by private sector arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A shipment of 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms and local governments arrived...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House set to resume sessions on Monday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House set to resume sessions on Monday


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives will resume session next week after the two-week enhanced community quarantine  in Metro Manila,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical depression Isang enters Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical depression Isang enters Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Depression Isang entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday but will not affect current weather systems...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OFWs from Afghanistan to receive financial aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OFWs from Afghanistan to receive financial aid


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Financial aid and other assistance await overseas Filipino workers returning from conflict-torn Afghanistan.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with