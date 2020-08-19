#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Ombudsman orders suspension of top PhilHealth execs
This undated photo shows members lining up for PhilHealth benefits at an unnamed hospital.
The STAR/File
Ombudsman orders suspension of top PhilHealth execs
(Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Ombudsman has ordered senior officers of the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Corp. suspended for six months as it continues its probe into corruption allegations at the state insurer.

The STAR on Wednesday reported that Ombudsman Samuel Martires issued two separate orders directing the suspension of several officers of the state insurer.

In one order, Martires ordered the six-month suspension of the following:

  • Senior Vice President for Management Services Sector Dennis Mas
  • Vice President for Corporate Affairs Group Shirley Domingo
  • Senior Vice President  for  Legal Sector Rodolfo Del Rosario Jr
  • Senior Vice President for Health Finance Israel Pargas
  • Roy Ferrer
  • Celestina Ma. Jude Dela Serna
  • Ruben John Basa
  • Raul Dominic Badilla
  • Angelito Grande
  • Lawrence Mijares
  • Leila Tuazon

In another order, Martires ordered the suspension of Ferrer, Basa, Grande, Eugenio Donatos II, and Vice President of Quality Assurance Group Clementine Bautista.

PhilHealth CEO Ricardo Morales was not covered by the suspension order, but  he had earlier filed for medical leave. It was found that he has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

In a Twitter post, PhilHealth said it has yet to receive a copy of the Ombudsman order. “As of this time, the concerned officers are not aware of the charges against them,” it added.

The state insurer also said they will issue a full statement once they received a copy of the order.

The Office of the Ombudsman is part of the “Task Force PhilHealth” created by President Rodrigo Duterte, and headed by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Guevarra told reporters that the Ombudsman’s actions are “independent” and “taken within the larger framework of Task Force PhilHealth.”

The Senate on Tuesday resumed its legislative inquiry into corruption allegations surrounding PhilHealth, which include alleged 300 PhilHealth-accredited hospitals’ claims unpaid, overpricing of the controversial information technology budget of the agency and supposed impropriety in the disbursement of its Interim Reimbursement Mechanism.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III reportedly said on Wednesday that he will order the termination of the legislative prove into PhilHealth.  — Kristine Joy Patag with a report from The STAR/Elizabeth Marcelo

OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN PHILHEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duque tagged as ‘godfather’ of PhilHealth ‘mafia’
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Whistleblowers and senior officials at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have tagged Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
fbfb
8pm to 5am unified curfew to be imposed in Metro Manila — Malacañang
6 hours ago
Malacañang on Wednesday announced that a unified curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented by local government...
Headlines
fbfb
Public transport, local flights return
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Public transportation and domestic flights resume today in Metro Manila and other areas that will shift to general community...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO tells countries to improve COVID-19 response instead of waiting for a vaccine
6 hours ago
Doctor Takeshi Kasai, WHO Western Pacific regional director, viewed the speed of vaccine development with optimism and c...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: 'Transition' quarantine protocols for Metro Manila starting August 19
3 hours ago
"The Palace confirms that the National Task Force Against COVID-19 approved last night, August 18, in consultation with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Palace assures Masbate of earthquake aid, stresses physical distancing at shelters
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Roque said food packs, water, blankets, and other essentials have been prepositioned and are ready for distribution.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippines studying use of saliva as sample for coronavirus testing
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire local experts have been studying the method of collecting saliva samples for...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
SC urged to resolve appeal on release of Duterte medical bulletin
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
A lawyer filed a Manifestation with Urgent Motion to Resolve and urged the Supreme Court to grant his motion for reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Motorcycle barrier rules eased under general community quarantine
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
Motorcycle barriers, which experts have long been warning could be dangerous, are no longer a requirement for back-riders...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
SK officials, youth community leaders join legal fight vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Sangguniang Kabataan officers and youth community leaders from Luzon and Visayas appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with