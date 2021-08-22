'You are not a horse or cow,' US FDA says in warning vs ivermectin for COVID-19

Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip party-list)lead the distribution of anti-parasite drug ivermectin at the Matandang Balara’s barangay hall in Quezon City on April 29, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Ivermectin is only authorized for use by humans in very specific ways, the US Food and Drug Administration said after reports of people being poisoned after taking ivermectin pills meant to treat worms in horses.

Interest and persistent claims that ivermectin can be used to treat or prevent COVID-19 have been rising as the pandemic stretches on, a phenomenon that the US FDA said is understandable but is also dangerous.

"FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans," it said in a statement. "Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea."

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

It said that people with prescriptions for ivermectin for approved purposes should "get it from a legitimate source and take it exactly as prescribed."

It said that taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous and can cause serious harm. "Never use medications intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans," the US FDA stressed.

"The FDA has not reviewed data to support use of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients to treat or to prevent COVID-19; however, some initial research is underway. Taking a drug for an unapproved use can be very dangerous. This is true of ivermectin, too," it said, adding that aside from the risk of overdose, ivermectin could cause dangerous interactions with other medicine that people might also be taking.

Ivermectin hype in the Philippines

Claims about the effectiveness of ivermectin have also been spreading in the Philippines, with lawmakers even organizing an activity where it was distributed.

The Philippine FDA has allowed the compassionate use of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients while waiting for more definitive clinical trials on its safety and efficacy.

Despite supposed restrictions on the use of ivermectin, several lawmakers and influential people have claimed to have taken ivermectin for COVID-19 or as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

Some of claims in favor of ivermectin also cast doubt on COVID-19 vaccines, which the World Health Organization and governments around the world endorse.

Earlier this month, a member of the House claimed Facebook's takedown of his post touting ivermectin was a form of censorship and called for hearings into the social media giant's community standards.

Facebook says in an advisory that it has been "working to remove COVID-19 content that contributes to the risk of real-world harm...and misinformation that contributes to the risk of imminent violence or physical harm."

It also says that "based on input from experts in health communication and related fields, we are also taking additional steps amid the pandemic to reduce the distribution of content that does not violate our policies but may present misleading or sensationalized information about vaccines in a way that would be likely to discourage vaccinations."

Under its "Regulated Goods Policy", Facebook prohibits content that "makes mention of medical products and COVID-19, and indicates a sense of urgency or claims that prevention is guaranteed."

It says it also prohibits posts that claim to offer cures for COVID-19, saying public health authorities have advised them that "if peoplet thought there was a guaranteed cure or prevention for COVID-19 [this] could lead them to take incorrect safety measures, ignore appropriate health guidance or even attempt harmful self-medication."

— Jonathan de Santos