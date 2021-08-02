




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Facebook blocks lawmaker's accounts for COVID-19 misinformation
This file photo shows logos of social networking site Facebook
File photo

                     

                        

                           
Facebook blocks lawmaker's accounts for COVID-19 misinformation

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 6:08pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:20 p.m.) — A lawmaker on Monday had two of his Facebook accounts removed after the social networking platform found a number of "community standard violations" in his content. 



Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan), recently in the news for touting antiparasitic drug ivermectin against COVID-19, complained about his accounts getting blocked after he posted what he claimed was an "analysis" of COVID-19 case updates in the United Kingdom, Israel, United States and in Uttar Pradesh, India.





To recall, Defensor was among the organizers of a "pantry" that distributed the antiparasitic drug ivermectin, prescriptions of which did not include the required doctors’ names, license numbers, and professional tax receipt numbers when they were given out. 



The post in question saw Defensor bringing up the animal drug once more, arguing that Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India, has lower coronavirus cases despite having relatively lower vaccination numbers.



Defensor claimed this was because the poor region, also India's most populated, was "the first" to take ivermectin. He claimed the region "continues" to lean on the veterinary drug. 



READ: Facebook to hold politicians accountable for disinformation



The Department of Health has maintained its position not to recommend ivermectin as treatment for the coronavirus, saying the anti-parasitic drug was found not to have any effect on severe COVID-19 cases in a study in the United States. 



As a result of Facebook's blocking, Defensor's Facebook page "Anakalusugan Partylist Cong. Mike Defensor" is "at risk of being unpublished."



A warning by Facebook added that the page now has "reduced distribution and other restrictions, due to continued Community Standards violations." The page is also no longer being suggested to other Facebook users. 



"Facebook just blocked me for giving my analysis on the Covid update report posted in the internet... I think it's about time that we investigate the policies on censorship of Facebook," he said.



"There's a difference between fake news and expressing your opinion based on facts," Defensor, who is not a medical expert, also said, adding that he would file a resolution for the House to probe Facebook's censorship policies. 






RELATED: Government-funded 'troll farms'? Senators want closer look



Facebook's policies on COVID-19 content



Philstar.com has reached out to Facebook for comment, though the social media network has yet to respond as of this post. 



Facebook says in an advisory that it has been "working to remove COVID-19 content that contributes to the risk of real-world harm...and misinformation that contributes to the risk of imminent violence or physical harm."



It also says that "based on input from experts in health communication and related fields, we are also taking additional steps amid the pandemic to reduce the distribution of content that does not violate our policies but may present misleading or sensationalized information about vaccines in a way that would be likely to discourage vaccinations."



Under its "Regulated Goods Policy", Facebook prohibits content that "makes mention of medical products and COVID-19, and indicates a sense of urgency or claims that prevention is guaranteed."



It says it also prohibits posts that claim to offer cures for COVID-19, saying public health authorities have advised them that "if peoplet thought there was a guaranteed cure or prevention for COVID-19 [this] could lead them to take incorrect safety measures, ignore appropriate health guidance or even attempt harmful self-medication." 



Facebook previously also said that it will no longer give politicians blanket immunity for deceptive or abusive content based on their comments being newsworthy.



It earlier removed a network of accounts, pages, and groups linked to the Philippine military and national police due to "coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity."



The country's clinical trials on the use of ivermectin as a treatment COVID-19 start in August and for which the government allocated P22 million.



Scientific evidence of the drug's use against COVID-19 remains scant, though Defensor continues to point to anecdotal "proof." — with a report from Xave Gregorio and Agence France-Presse



(Editor's note: An earlier version of this article referred to Defensor's post as disinformation, the headline has since been changed to 'misinformation' since disinformation assumes an intention to deceive.)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DIGITAL DISINFORMATION
                                                      DISINFORMATION
                                                      FACEBOOK
                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      SOCIAL MEDIA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Familiar checkpoints, traffic buildup as Metro Manila preps for third ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Familiar checkpoints, traffic buildup as Metro Manila preps for third ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I hope to implement [these] especially with the start of ECQ implementation on August 6."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Senate Democrats urge Biden to address Philippine rights situation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Senate Democrats urge Biden to address Philippine rights situation


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Senate Democrats expressed concern about the human rights situation in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Sino kaya ang isusunod nila?"

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As lockdown looms, community groups urge &lsquo;ayuda&lsquo; for informal waste workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As lockdown looms, community groups urge ‘ayuda‘ for informal waste workers


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Our request is that we be given food every day because we do not have the resources to buy food if we are not allowed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 8.36% of Filipinos complete COVID-19 shots as of August 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8.36% of Filipinos complete COVID-19 shots as of August 1


                              

                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities are ramping up inoculations as new COVID-19 cases begin to rise across the Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases also up in 10 areas outside Metro Manila &mdash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases also up in 10 areas outside Metro Manila — OCTA


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research on Monday flagged 10 areas outside the National Capital Region that are now considered as COVID-19 "hotspots"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 415,040 UK-donated AstraZeneca doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 415,040 UK-donated AstraZeneca doses


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The British government last week said it would send the jabs as the country braves the threat of the highly infectious Delta...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC rules requiring body cam in police service of warrants take effect
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC rules requiring body cam in police service of warrants take effect


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court rules requiring law enforcers to use at least two recording devices in the enforcement of warrants took...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Hospital command center also offering telemedicine services
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Hospital command center also offering telemedicine services


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The OHCC was launched last year to monitor the occupancy of hospitals and other facilities, and smoothen the referral of COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with