




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
1.26 million China-made vaccines arrive
                        

                           
Rudy Santos - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
1.26 million China-made vaccines arrive
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III does a fist bump with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian during the ceremonial handover of one million doses of COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccines last Friday.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Another 1,260,800 doses of China-made vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 yesterday morning, on board Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR361 from Beijing, China.



One million doses of Sinovac vaccines that were purchased by the government, with an additional 260,800 doses of Sinopharm vaccines which is part of the one million doses donated by the Chinese government, were delivered yesterday and transported to the PharmaServ Express cold storage in Marikina City.



The first delivery of 739,200 doses of Sinopharm vaccines arrived last Friday at NAIA Terminal 2 on board a PAL flight.



With the arrival of the latest batch of Sinovac vaccines, the Philippines has received 26.5 million doses, 24.6 million doses of which were purchased by the national government.



The vaccines’ arrival at NAIA were welcomed by Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor and Department of Health director Ariel Valencia.



“This is a big help to our countrymen, and for the treatment of those ill, especially now that there is the Delta variant,” said Mayor.



As of the latest count, a total of 48,522,890 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the country. – Jose Rodel Clapano


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      NAIA
                                                      PAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH finally concedes that there may be community transmission of Delta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH finally concedes that there may be community transmission of Delta


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
After weeks of denying that there is community transmission of the Delta variant in the country, the Department of Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 16,694&nbsp;new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 16,694 new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Saturday reported 16,694 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,824,051....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte fires NEA chief Masongsong
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte fires NEA chief Masongsong


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PACC in May filed a case against Masongsong for allegedly allowing public funds to be used for a party-list's campaign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Even if I stand alone': Duterte says he'll stand by Duque amid COA findings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Even if I stand alone': Duterte says he'll stand by Duque amid COA findings


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed readiness to stand by embattled Health Secretary Francisco Duque III even if...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte gives DBM, DOH 10 days to release allowances, other benefits of health workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte gives DBM, DOH 10 days to release allowances, other benefits of health workers


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has given agencies ten days to pay healthcare workers who have yet to receive their benefits following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH, DBM given 10 days to release health workers&rsquo; benefits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH, DBM given 10 days to release health workers’ benefits


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte wants the undelivered benefits and allowances for health care workers released within 10 days, as fatigue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hospitals, doctors eye disengagement from PhilHealth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hospitals, doctors eye disengagement from PhilHealth


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The biggest hospitals and physicians organizations in the country are disengaging from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec says &lsquo;no&rsquo; to online COC filing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec says ‘no’ to online COC filing


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has junked calls to allow the online filing of certificates of candidacy in a bid to avoid personal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr: Free train rides until August 31
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr: Free train rides until August 31


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Passengers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can continue riding public trains for free until Aug. 31, according to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PhilHealth now covers COVID-19 patients isolating at home
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PhilHealth now covers COVID-19 patients isolating at home


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Patients undergoing home isolation for mild and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 are now covered by a benefit package of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with