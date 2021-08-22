1.26 million China-made vaccines arrive

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III does a fist bump with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian during the ceremonial handover of one million doses of COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccines last Friday.

MANILA, Philippines — Another 1,260,800 doses of China-made vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 yesterday morning, on board Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR361 from Beijing, China.

One million doses of Sinovac vaccines that were purchased by the government, with an additional 260,800 doses of Sinopharm vaccines which is part of the one million doses donated by the Chinese government, were delivered yesterday and transported to the PharmaServ Express cold storage in Marikina City.

The first delivery of 739,200 doses of Sinopharm vaccines arrived last Friday at NAIA Terminal 2 on board a PAL flight.

With the arrival of the latest batch of Sinovac vaccines, the Philippines has received 26.5 million doses, 24.6 million doses of which were purchased by the national government.

The vaccines’ arrival at NAIA were welcomed by Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor and Department of Health director Ariel Valencia.

“This is a big help to our countrymen, and for the treatment of those ill, especially now that there is the Delta variant,” said Mayor.

As of the latest count, a total of 48,522,890 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the country. – Jose Rodel Clapano