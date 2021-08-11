




































































 




   







   















What does UN climate report mean for Philippines? Expert says stronger cyclones, faster sea level rise
Residents walk past their house littered with debris and trash in Marikina City, suburban Manila on November 13, 2020, a day after Typhoon Vamco hit the capital area bringing heavy rains and flooding.
What does UN climate report mean for Philippines? Expert says stronger cyclones, faster sea level rise

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 11:31am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Human-induced climate change is intensifying cyclones that threaten many countries in the world, including the Philippines, and will make storms worse in the coming decades, a climate scientist said Wednesday.



In a sobering report released Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirmed that “widespread and rapid” changes in the atmosphere, ocean and land have occurred and that it is “unequivocal” that human activities have warmed the planet.





The IPCC—a panel of climate scientists convened by the United Nations—warned that some of the consequences of the climate crisis, especially changes in the ocean and ice sheets, are irreversible for centuries to millennia.



And what do the findings of the report mean for the Philippines—an archipelago in the Pacific that is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change?



“It means the impacts we’re already seeing now—for example, impacts of tropical cyclone occurrences all over the country—they’re going to get worse. The projection is that while the number of tropical cyclones may not increase, its intensity will definitely increase,” climatologist Lourdes Tibig said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.



“We’re going to see more adverse impacts, we’re going to experience more extreme temperatures, we’re going to experience more heavy rainfall and flooding events. What does it mean for our economy? It is a lot,” she added.



IPCC warned that the average global temperature will likely breach the 1.5-degree Celsius warming threshold within the next 20 years, bringing more extreme weather events. Human activities have already heated the Earth by 1.1°C.



Continued sea level rise driven by climate change will affect coastal communities in the country, Tibig also said, warning that some islands may be submerged underwater if the rise in sea levels is not decelerated.



“Sea level rise in the Philippine seas is faster than what the IPCC report says,” she said.



At least three meters of sea level rise can be avoided if humans limit warming to 1.5°C instead of 2°C, according to the report.



Swift action needed



Tibig, who also serves as Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities’ climate advisor and a member of the Climate Change Commission’s National Panel of Technical Experts, said people will see more adverse impacts on the country’s environment, agriculture, food security and the health sector “if we do not heed the new report.”



She emphasized that the report sends the message that governments must take critical action to cap warming to 1.5°C—the goal set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.



“It simply means that we need to act fast now and we need to have massive action in order to reduce our emissions,” Tibig said.



                                                      CLIMATE CHANGE
                                                      CLIMATE CRISIS
                                                      CLIMATE EMERGENCY
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 10, 2021 - 2:53pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates about climate change and information on current environmental issues.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 10, 2021 - 2:53pm                              


                              
China insists Tuesday it is implementing its climate commitments, while signalling no new policies following a UN report warning much more urgent action was needed to fight global warming.



Many world leaders responded to Monday's report, which said climate change was occurring faster than estimated, by calling for decisive and immediate moves to curtail fossil fuels.



When asked for a response to the report, China's foreign ministry emphasised the government's current policies and commitments.



"China has insisted on prioritising sustainable, green and low-carbon development," a spokesperson tells AFP in a statement. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 10, 2021 - 7:59am                              


                              
A bombshell climate science report "must sound a death knell" for coal, oil and gas, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday, warning that fossil fuels were destroying the planet.



The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that the 1.5C temperature goal of the Paris Agreement would likely be breached around 2030 — a decade earlier than it itself projected just three years ago.



Guterres called the IPCC's assessment, the most detailed review of climate science ever conducted, "code red for humanity". — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 10, 2021 - 7:55am                              


                              
The capacity of forests, soil and oceans to soak up more than half of all manmade CO2 pollution is projected to weaken with further emissions, threatening efforts to cap global warming at liveable levels, the UN warned Monday.



So-called land and ocean sinks have consistently pulled 56 percent of CO2 generated by human activity from the atmosphere over the last six decades, but that percentage is set to diminish, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said. -- AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 10, 2021 - 7:54am                              


                              
Climate impacts such as rising sea levels and the melting of Earth's frozen spaces are now "irreversible for centuries or millenia" even if mankind radically curbs its carbon pollution, a UN scientific report warned on Monday.



The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the greenhouse gases humans had already emitted meant it was inevitable that oceans would continue to rise due to heating and ice melt, "and will remain elevated for thousands of years". — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 10, 2021 - 7:54am                              


                              
All but a tiny fraction of the 1.1 degrees Celsius of global warming since the mid-19th century is "unequivocally caused by human activities," the UN said Monday in its first comprehensive assessment of climate science since 2014.



"It has been clear for decades that the Earth's climate is changing, and the role of human influence on the climate system is undisputed," Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group 1 co-chair Valerie Masson-Delmotte said in a statement. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
