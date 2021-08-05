




































































 




   







   















NBI told to probe 'fake news' peddlers of 'no bakuna, no ayuda'
Individuals wanting to be inoculated with the COVID-19 jabs set up camp along sidewalks and streets as the line stretches from the SM Manila vaccination site to almost at the Quinta Market in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday midnight, Aug. 5, 2021.
NBI told to probe 'fake news' peddlers of 'no bakuna, no ayuda'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2021 - 4:59pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has urged the National Bureau of Investigation to run after persons behind the false information that only those vaccinated for COVID-19 will receive cash aid as the capital region reverts to stricter lockdown. 



MMDA chief Benhur Abalos on Thursday said he wrote to NBI officer in charge Eric Distor to probe the source of the rumors and hold them responsbile. 



"The distribution of ayuda and/or benefits or privileges is not anchored on whether an individual has been inoculated or not," said Abalos in a statement.



Metro Manila will return to enhanced community quarantine status on Friday up to August 20. 



It was ordered amid an uptick in infections that experts said the Delta variant may be playing a factor in. Of the 116 new Delta infections reported on Thursday, 83 had indicated address in the capital region. 



News outlets early this morning reported long lines of individuals waiting to be vaccinated in the City of Manila and in Las Pinas. 



Videos showed huge crowds in inoculation sites where physical distancing was no longer followed. 



Abalos sought to remind that low-income residents, regardless of their vaccination status, would still get financial aid amounting to P1,000 each, or up to P4,000 per household.



The Department of Health has said that COVID-19 vaccinations will continue during the ECQ period. 



But it told local governments to strictly follow pre-registration and scheduling, with only senior citizens allowed for walk-ins.



"We understand the desire of the public to get vaccinated," the agency said in Filipino. "We have seen how long the lines are in vaccination sites and we want to remind to ensure the safety of everyone."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
