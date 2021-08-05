




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines reports 116 more Delta variant cases
Individuals hoping to get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine flock to a mall in Antipolo City on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Philippines reports 116 more Delta variant cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2021 - 4:28pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday reported 116 new cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, but maintained there is still no community transmission in the country. 



Community transmission means there are many cases and health authorities can no longer see how they are linked.



The Department of Health said 95 of the additional infections are local cases, one is a Filipino returning from overseas and 20 are still up for verification. 



Of the entire figure, 83 had indicated address in Metro Manila and three in Calabarzon. DOH added that four came from Central Visayas, two from Davao Region, and one each in Zamboanga Peninsula, Cagayan Valley, and Ilocos Region. 



"All cases have been tagged as recovered," the agency said. "All other information is being validated by our regional and local health offices."



Total cases of the Delta variant in the Philippines stands at 331. The COVID-19 variant is seen to be driving a surge in infections across Southeast Asia



DOH said they are still studying whether there has been a community transmisison in the Philippines. It confirmed local transmission on July 22.



Health authorities added then that "[t[he national government, together with LGUs, should act aggressively as if there is already communnity transmission.



Apart from Delta cases, the Philippines also detected 122 more of the Beta variant, or that first detected in the United Kingdom. 



DOH reported 113 Alpha variant cases, first seen in South Africa, as well as 10 of the homegrown P.3 variant, which was downgraded to "alerts for monitoring."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Non-'APOR' driving an essential worker? You need these documents                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Non-'APOR' driving an essential worker? You need these documents


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following backlash, the chief of the Philippine National Police has walked back on his pronouncement that fetching and driving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sea row must be resolved based on UNCLOS &ndash; Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sea row must be resolved based on UNCLOS – Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The disputes in the South China Sea should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP warns anti-vaxxers planning mass protests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP warns anti-vaxxers planning mass protests


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Anti-vaxxers people who do not believe in inoculations against COVID-19 were warned by the Philippine National Police yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 10M fully vaccinated before Metro Manila reverts to ECQ &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
10M fully vaccinated before Metro Manila reverts to ECQ — Palace


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has fully vaccinated ten million Filipinos as of Thursday morning, a day before Metro Manila goes into a two-week...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR urges gov't to revisit COVID-19 vaccination protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR urges gov't to revisit COVID-19 vaccination protocols


                              

                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In a statement Thursday, the CHR stressed the importance of “well-designed and scientifically-informed vaccination distribution...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Inquirer top editor: Compromise on pork barrel stories says paper won't back staff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Inquirer top editor: Compromise on pork barrel stories says paper won't back staff


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"How can these editors and journalists and reporters be expected to do a good job in covering news and issues that matter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Online searches for mental health services and products up in Philippines, study finds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Online searches for mental health services and products up in Philippines, study finds


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A study by price aggregator iPrice showed that the Philippines is the second among six Southeast Asian countries with the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court rejects appeal to overturn acquittal of Aeta farmers in anti-terror case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court rejects appeal to overturn acquittal of Aeta farmers in anti-terror case


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
An Olongapo court denied the prosecution’s appeal to overturn the acquittal of Aeta farmers Japer Gurung and Junion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ayuda to be taken from state firms&rsquo; excess dividends
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ayuda to be taken from state firms’ excess dividends


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government plans to get its financing for a new round of social amelioration program or ayuda from excess dividends remitted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with