Philippines reports 116 more Delta variant cases

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday reported 116 new cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, but maintained there is still no community transmission in the country.

Community transmission means there are many cases and health authorities can no longer see how they are linked.

The Department of Health said 95 of the additional infections are local cases, one is a Filipino returning from overseas and 20 are still up for verification.

Of the entire figure, 83 had indicated address in Metro Manila and three in Calabarzon. DOH added that four came from Central Visayas, two from Davao Region, and one each in Zamboanga Peninsula, Cagayan Valley, and Ilocos Region.

"All cases have been tagged as recovered," the agency said. "All other information is being validated by our regional and local health offices."

Total cases of the Delta variant in the Philippines stands at 331. The COVID-19 variant is seen to be driving a surge in infections across Southeast Asia

DOH said they are still studying whether there has been a community transmisison in the Philippines. It confirmed local transmission on July 22.

Health authorities added then that "[t[he national government, together with LGUs, should act aggressively as if there is already communnity transmission.

Apart from Delta cases, the Philippines also detected 122 more of the Beta variant, or that first detected in the United Kingdom.

DOH reported 113 Alpha variant cases, first seen in South Africa, as well as 10 of the homegrown P.3 variant, which was downgraded to "alerts for monitoring."