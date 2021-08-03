




































































 




   







   















Immigration offices in Metro Manila to operate shorter hours under ECQ
This undated photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila. 
Immigration offices in Metro Manila to operate shorter hours under ECQ

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 12:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bureau of Immigration offices in Metro Manila will operate with fewer personnel and on shortened hours during the Enhanced Community Quarantine period, but Commissioner Jaime Morente said transactions will continue through slots secured online.



In a statement on Tuesday, the bureau said Immigration offices in the National Capital Region shall maintain a skeleton workforce of at least 30% up to 50% of their original capacity starting August 6.





Work hours meanwhile will start at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., instead of 5:00 p.m., Morente added.



Metro Manila will return to enhanced community quarantine status for two weeks, until August 20 amid rising COVID-19 cases and the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.



But the bureau assured that services and transactions will continue even amid ECQ.



BI said its “clients can still transact at the bureau by applying for slots via its online appointment system.”



Morente meanwhile stressed that they will strictly implement minimum health protocols such as wearing of face mask and face shield and observing physical distancing, for bureau employees and clients. “Those who do not observe these protocols will be sent home,” he added. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

