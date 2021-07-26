




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte vows 'quality' education amid pandemic, but no other plans in last SONA
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation Address on July 26, 2021
Screengrab/Presidential Communications

                     

                        

                           
Duterte vows 'quality' education amid pandemic, but no other plans in last SONA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 7:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte in his last State of the Nation Address sought to assure that government would continue delivering "quality" education amid COVID-19, but he barely made mention of his plans for the sector in his hours-long report. 



Learning in the Philippines will continue to be carried out remotely due to the virus as a new school year begins this September. 





"Despite our inability to conduct face-to-face classes during this pandemic," Duterte said on Monday, "we remain determined to deliver quality and accessible education to all."



Groups had heavily criticized the Department of Education's push for distance learning, as difficulties hounded the setup for over 25 million students. 



That ranges from errors in learning materials to poor internet access, as well as stress taking a toll on teachers' and students' wellbeing. 



Stakeholders have warned of consequences in the long run from these challenges. It includes the widening of the gap between those with and without access to education. 



Over two million students opted to forego schooling in the first year of distance learning during the pandemic. DepEd also saw a significant number transferring from private institutions to public schools. 



Groups have since said that the pandemic has only worsened a learning crisis in the country. 



Duterte cited DepEd's basic education learning continuity plan for his government's promise to deliver during a health crisis. 



He added this would ensure "uninterrupted learning while ensuring teachers' safety and wellbeing."



The president's final report to the nation stretched to two hours and 45 minutes. It is now the longest SONA in the country's history, as Duterte stuck to his knack for going off-script in his speeches. 



He made no mention of other plans his government has for schools, teachers, and students.



Many issues remain, however. Private schools face an impending 15% hike in their tax rate, teachers say Duterte has yet to hike their salaries, and there are still no plans to vaccinate students for their eventual, and hopeful, return to classrooms.



Duterte, however, touted a crucial measure passed in his years — the Republic Act 10931, mandating free tuition across state colleges and universities. 



"To unburden our people of the hefty costs of tertiary education, my administration worked with Congress to pass a landmark legislation that had remained unpassed for so many years," the president said.



But for Kabataan Party-list, the law failed to change how the country's education system has been commercialized, or treated as a business. 



Its spokesperson Raoul Manuel also took to Twitter to rebuke Duterte's remarks. "The youth does not owe the free education program to Duterte because the young had been fighting for that for years," he wrote in Filipino.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      DISTANCE LEARNING
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte&rsquo;s legislative agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte’s legislative agenda


                              

                                                                  By Clarissa Egrubay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year in office, what will be the president’s agenda for his final SONA?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 6,664 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 6,664 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Monday reported 6,664 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,555,396.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Against the grain and against the tide, the Catholic Church in the Philippines endured Duterte's ire, his insults and even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities on Sunday reported 55 additional cases of the highly transmissible variant, with the overall count since climbing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VP Robredo&rsquo;s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VP Robredo’s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“If day 1 was a breeze, day 2 was a riot. There were too many who trooped to the vaccination sites who were unscheduled....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: Dolomite beach to be replenished until better solution found
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: Dolomite beach to be replenished until better solution found


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In his final State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte mentioned the artificial white sand beach made from crushed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Five things Duterte was expected to discuss at his sixth SONA (but didn't)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Five things Duterte was expected to discuss at his sixth SONA (but didn't)


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Here are a few top-of-mind issues that the chief executive was expected to address, but didn't. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte breaks PNoy record of giving longest post-EDSA SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte breaks PNoy record of giving longest post-EDSA SONA


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Instead of his last SONA running under an hour, Duterte’s speech lasted for two hours, 45 minutes and 39 seconds.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In last SONA, Duterte pitches to Congress: Pass bill for free legal aid to PNP, AFP facing charges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In last SONA, Duterte pitches to Congress: Pass bill for free legal aid to PNP, AFP facing charges


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year left in his term, President Rodrigo Duterte pitched to Congress passing a bill that will provide free...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 At final SONA, Duterte again claims waging war vs China only way to defend West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
At final SONA, Duterte again claims waging war vs China only way to defend West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president also reiterated his "utang na loob (indebtedness)" to Chinese President Xi Jinping who he again referred...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with