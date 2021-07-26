




































































 




   







   















LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021

                     

                        

                           
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 9:06am                           

                        


                        

                        
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his sixth and final State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before a joint session of Congress on July 26, 2020, at 4 p.m.



Malacanang earlier said Duterte's final SONA will look back at the past five years of the administration's important programs. The president is expected to answer the question: "What and where are we now?"



Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of the SONA. (Can't view the LIVE updates? Click here.)





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
                                 The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte&rsquo;s legislative agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte’s legislative agenda


                              

                                                                  By Clarissa Egrubay |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year in office, what will be the president’s agenda for his final SONA?

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Locsin asks UK to reconsider travel ban on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Locsin asks UK to reconsider travel ban on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. called for the United Kingdom’s “overdue” review and reconsideration...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Palace: Pinoys can expect better Christmas, future
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Pinoys can expect better Christmas, future


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid the threat posed by the Delta variant, Malacañang said yesterday that with vaccination aiming for herd immunity...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 3 dead as monsoon, Fabian inundate Luzon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 dead as monsoon, Fabian inundate Luzon


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least three people were killed and over 80,000 people were affected as the southwest monsoon continued to bring heavy rains...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Robredo physically invited to SONA but skipping due to full-vaccine rule
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo physically invited to SONA but skipping due to full-vaccine rule


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Of course there were those who reacted [to the initial news], then after a few days, he clarified and said the opposite....

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Not easy being green: The environment and its defenders under Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not easy being green: The environment and its defenders under Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com takes a look back at some of President Rodrigo Duterte's environmental policies and programs as well as...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Human rights under Duterte so far: 'Killings, threats and a terror law'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Human rights under Duterte so far: 'Killings, threats and a terror law'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Here is a glimpse of what happened in the justice and human rights sector in the past five years under the Duterte admin...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte to LGUs: Set &lsquo;more sane&rsquo; vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to LGUs: Set ‘more sane’ vaccination drive


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has urged local governments to come up with “more sane” ways to administer COVID-19 vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte, Dominguez deny government underspent Bayanihan funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, Dominguez deny government underspent Bayanihan funds


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration has denied underspending funds intended to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left more than...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Fivefold increase in lawyers slain under Duterte watch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fivefold increase in lawyers slain under Duterte watch


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Integrated Bar of the Philippines said 63 members of the legal profession were killed during the first five years of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
