LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021

President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his sixth and final State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before a joint session of Congress on July 26, 2020, at 4 p.m.

Malacanang earlier said Duterte's final SONA will look back at the past five years of the administration's important programs. The president is expected to answer the question: "What and where are we now?"

Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of the SONA. (Can't view the LIVE updates? Click here.)