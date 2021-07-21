




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Aid to be given to areas placed under ECQ â Palace
Residents of Batasan Hills in Quezon City line up to receive their financial assistance from the government on the second day of distribution on April 8, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Aid to be given to areas placed under ECQ — Palace

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 8:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Wednesday vowed to provide aid to areas that were placed on lockdown last week because of rising COVID-19 infections.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the amount to be given to residents of Iloilo province, Iloilo City, Cagayan De Oro and Gingoog City may not be lower than the aid distributed in Metro Manila when it was placed on lockdown last March.



The government had distributed P1,000 aid to workers affected by the mobility restrictions in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna. Low-income families, meanwhile, had received P4,000 each. 



"The president was telling the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) that he won't allow areas to be placed under ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) without giving aid to people who cannot work," Roque said at a press briefing.  



"To the people in Iloilo province, Iloilo City, Cagayan De Oro, and Gingoog, you are not forgotten by the president. Aid will be given to you. Perhaps, it will not be lower than the aid given to residents of Metro Manila who were not able to work when Metro Manila was under ECQ," he added.



Iloilo province, Iloilo City, Cagayan De Oro and Gingoog City will be under the strictest ECQ until the end of the month.



Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno said the social welfare department is coordinating with local officials for the distribution of assistance.



"It has to be targeted. What I am telling my constituents is I don’t want to give false hope that everybody is going to be given cash aid and so on. What is important is they regard the ECQ as a mode to ensure that the Delta variant is contained," Moreno said.



Moreno said while the declaration of ECQ is necessary to address the Delta variant, measures should not be too strict since many people from neighboring towns go to Cagayan de Oro to work or do essential things. He said there are reports that in one checkpoint, authorities are asking for swab and RT-PCR results.



"We have to be considerate. Those who are in neighboring municipalities, virtually, they are part of Cagayan de Oro already," the mayor said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
How transmissible is the Delta variant? Are vaccines effective against this form of COVID-19. Here are answers to some questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs told: Prepare plans vs Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs told: Prepare plans vs Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our countrymen should not worry because we already have plans for the COVID Delta variant," Año said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, Oman agree to end travel ban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, Oman agree to end travel ban


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ suspension of the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman has ended after both countries discussed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC: Pleas vs ICC withdrawal moot; petitioners have no legal standing to sue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC: Pleas vs ICC withdrawal moot; petitioners have no legal standing to sue


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators, the Philippine Coalition for International Criminal Court and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines lacked the legal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo hoping for 'honest' Duterte on pandemic response, plans in last SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo hoping for 'honest' Duterte on pandemic response, plans in last SONA


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said she hopes President Rodrigo Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address would be upfront...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets first procured doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets first procured doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Wednesday received 562,770 new doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the delivery of the first batch of its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2020 is world&rsquo;s &lsquo;most stressful year&rsquo;; Philippines with second highest positive experiences
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2020 is world’s ‘most stressful year’; Philippines with second highest positive experiences


                              

                                                                  By Jeremaiah  Opiniano |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The world was at its angriest, saddest and most worried emotional disposition during pandemic year 2020, results of the latest Global...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo's spokesperson: VP was ordered to stop attending Cabinet meetings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo's spokesperson: VP was ordered to stop attending Cabinet meetings


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“Ayoko na sanang patulan pero sobrang sinungaling eh. ‘Pinili’ daw ni VP Leni na umalis sa Gabinete para...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Travel ban to be imposed on Malaysia, neighbors if Delta variant worsens in these countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Travel ban to be imposed on Malaysia, neighbors if Delta variant worsens in these countries


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines may also impose a travel ban on Malaysia and other neighboring countries if the COVID-19 Delta variant threat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Private schools hope Duterte will support bills vs tax rate hike in last SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Private schools hope Duterte will support bills vs tax rate hike in last SONA


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We hope the President calls on Congress to put [these] on high priority," COCOPEA said on measures to remedy an impending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with