Philippines logs 6,560 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said there were 6,560 more individuals who contracted the COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 1,524,449.

Today's numbers saw active cases up by 1.190 from July 20's 46,806. The Department of Health said four laboratories failed to submit testing results.

Active cases: 47,996 or 3.1% of the total



Recoveries: 5,364, bringing the number to 1,449,579



Deaths: 32, or now 26,874 in total

NCR cases up; local governments urged to act vs Delta