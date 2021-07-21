




































































 




   

   









Philippines logs 6,560 new COVID-19 cases
This June 22, 2021 photo shows individuals lining up at a mall in Manila to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
Philippines logs 6,560 new COVID-19 cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 4:46pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said there were 6,560 more individuals who contracted the COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 1,524,449.



Today's numbers saw active cases up by 1.190 from July 20's 46,806. The Department of Health said four laboratories failed to submit testing results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 47,996 or 3.1% of the total
  • Recoveries: 5,364, bringing the number to 1,449,579
  • Deaths: 32, or now 26,874 in total
NCR cases up; local governments urged to act vs Delta



    
	
  • Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told local governments to come up with strategies to respond to a possible local transmission of the Delta variant in the country. 
  • Vice President Leni Robredo said she hopes President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address would focus on better addressing the COVID-19 crisis at home with clear targets. 
  • OCTA Research noted an increase in new COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila in the last week. The reproduction rate — or the number of persons a positive individual can infect — in the capital region, has stood at 1.08.
