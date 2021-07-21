LGUs told: Prepare plans vs Delta variant of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government is urging local governments to develop strategies to address the possible local transmission of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, which has caused the surge in infections in other countries.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the Philippines has so far recorded 36 cases of the Delta variant and it is possible that more people are carrying it.

"Since it (Delta variant) cannot be detected by ordinary test kits and genome sequencing is required, it is possible that a higher number of people are carrying this variant so everyone should be more careful," Año said during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force in Davao City last Monday.

"In the following days, the DILG will release a memorandum reminding our local government units to prepare strategies on the possible local transmission of the COVID Delta variant as soon as possible," he added.

Año noted that the variant has been tied to spikes in COVID-19 cases in countries like India and Indonesia. Other countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Malaysia are enforcing lockdowns to prevent the rise in the number of infections, he added.

Last Monday, the Palace said the government still prefers to enforce localized lockdowns because a wide-reaching quarantine may disrupt work and increase the number of people who are experiencing hunger. President Rodrigo Duterte, however, also raised the possibility of reimposing stricter measures to contain the virus.

"We may need to reimpose stricter restrictions to avoid mass gatherings and prevent superspreader events," the president said during a pre-recorded public address also last Monday.

"If it (Delta variant) is here, if it spreads, I hope it will not, then we will have to go again to stricter measures," he added.

'No need to worry'

Año assured the public that the government is working to prevent the further spread of the new variant. He said additional quarantine, isolation, and health care facilities would be set up and border controls are being tightened especially in international airports and seaports.

Local chief executives are also undertaking "aggressive" prevention, detection, isolation, treatment, reintegration, and vaccination strategies.

"Our LGUs (local government units) and the Philippine National Police are enforcing all laws, ordinances, IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases), and community quarantine protocols for everyone's safety," the interior chief said.

"Our countrymen should not worry because we already have plans for the COVID Delta variant," he added.

Año said almost 26,000 local government units have submitted their respective vaccination action plans. He added that about 42.26 million Filipinos who belong to eligible and priority groups have registered for the vaccination monitoring systems. The interior chief also reminded the public to continue following minimum health standards and to avail of COVID-19 vaccines.

At the same meeting, Duterte reminded the public not to be angry with government forces enforcing safety protocols.

"They are just doing their duty. So kindly understand that," Duterte said.