DOH: 7 active Delta cases after retests on 'recovered' patients

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has reclassified seven cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 as active after retests on patients previously listed as recovered.

The Philippines last week reported 16 new Delta infections, 11 of which were local cases. The other five were FIlipinos returning from overseas.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told CNN Philippines' "The Source" that the seven now listed as active are from among the local cases. The patients come from Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and Misamis Oriental.

Local governments had classified them as recovered after completing a two-week isolation and a negative test, she said.

"But most of them were not able to be tested after the 14th day," Vergeire added. "When we went back because we were able to determine they had the Delta, we retested again."

The health official said they are now closely monitoring the seven. She also made clear that they were not returned to their community before being tagged again as active cases from the variant.

Delta was first identified in India, and is seen to be driving a significant increase in COVID-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates.

DOH: Let us assume local transmission

Vergeire said they have since met with government agencies and local officials to ramp up contact tracing. LGUs have already identified 47 close contacts of the 11 local cases.

Asked on local transmission of the Delta variant, she said the health department has yet to make an official determination.

But, she added: "Let us assume already that there is this local transmission so we will be more cautious and our response will be anticipatory."

Private hospitals on Monday warned they would be short of medical personnel should the country see another surge in infections. I rise in transmissions in April saw the National Capital Region and nearby provinces put under Enhanced Community Quarantine, the strictest classification.

Vergeire said the health department is already in discussion with experts if restrictions should be heightened due to the threat of the Delta variant.

"We met with our experts yesterday," she said, "and there are some recommendations already. We're going to meet them again tomorrow so we can finalize a recommendation to the IATF."