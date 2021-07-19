




































































 




   

   









'Fabian' nears severe tropical storm category
Tropical Storm Fabian (In-Fa) was last seen 1,090 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Fabian (In-Fa) slightly strengthened Monday morning and was expected to reach severe tropical storm category within 12 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said.



Fabian was last seen 1,090 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon packing peak winds of 85 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph.



It was heading north northwest at 10 kph.



What to expect? 



The tropical cyclone was not expected to bring heavy rainfall in the country throughout the forecast period, PAGASA said.



But monsoon rains will be experienced over Ilocos region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan in the next 24 hours. This is due to the southwest monsoon that is being enhanced by Fabian and the tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.



The hoisting of any Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal over any land area in the country also remains less likely.



“However, residents and disaster managers in Batanes and Babuyan Islands are advised to continuously monitor the tropical cyclone bulletins as any further southward shift in the orientation of the track forecast may result in the hoisting of TCWS # 1 over these areas,” the state weather bureau said.



Fabian may leave the PAR on Tuesday evening or on early Wednesday morning.



But a southward shift in the orientation of the track forecast has been observed. PAGASA said if the trend continues, “there is increasing possibility that Fabian will either re-enter the PAR or exit the PAR much later than the current forecast suggests. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

