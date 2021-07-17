




































































 




   

   









Tropical Depression Fabian slightly intensifies, enhances â€˜habagatâ€™
Satellite image captured on July 17, 2021 shows Tropical Depression "Fabian".
Tropical Depression Fabian slightly intensifies, enhances 'habagat'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 9:38am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Fabian slightly intensified Saturday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.



While it is not expected to directly affect the country, Fabian is currently enhancing the southwest monsoon or “habagat” which may bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over northern Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique and Aklan in the next 24 hours.



Fabian now packs winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving north northeastward at 15 kph and its center was last spotted 1,365 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon.



PAGASA expects the tropical cyclone to reach tropical storm category in 12 hours. It is expected to continue intensifying and may become a typhoon by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

