Elderly, people with comorbidities to be prioritized in administration of J&J shots
A box containing vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine sit on a counter before being transported to a refrigeration unit at Louisville Metro Health and Wellness headquarters on March 4, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. 
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s first batch of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccines will be used to inoculate senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, the Department of Health said Monday.



Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, chair of the national vaccination operations center, said 3.2 million J&J doses donated by the United States through the COVAX facility will arrive in the country on July 19.





Senior citizens and people with comorbidities will be prioritized in the administration of the single-dose vaccine.



Cabotaje said the J&J jab is “very convenient” for the elderly and those living in far-flung areas.



The government is hoping to inoculate more than 90% of the country’s older population by the end of July.



But inoculation rate among senior citizens remains low, with only 10.69% or over 915,593 completing their vaccination. Meanwhile, 31.02% or 2.65 million have received their first dose.



The department earlier identified false information about COVID-19 vaccines and concerns on possible side effects as the reasons why the elderly are hesitant to get vaccinated.



Citing a directive from vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., Cabotaje also said at least 100,000 J&J doses will be distributed per region.



In early July, Johnson & Johnson said its COVID-19 vaccine showed promise against the highly contagious Delta variant in a laboratory study. 



Since March, the government has administered more than 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Broken down, over 9.6 million doses were administered as first shots, while around 3.5 million were second jabs.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                              


                              
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 11,708,029
    • 
	
  • 1st dose: 8,839,124
    • 
	
  • 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 11:51am                              


                              
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:



    
	
  • Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
    • 
	
  • The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel. 
    • 
	
  • The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination. 
    • 
	
  • In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine. 
    • 
	
  • No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:18pm                              


                              
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.



This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.



"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 4:56pm                              


                              
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.



Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.



"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 11:12pm                              


                              
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.



This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.



Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
