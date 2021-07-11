




































































 




   

   









LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
Workers clean beds inside a ward of a field hospital for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at a park in Manila on June 24, 2021.
AFP/Maria Tan

                     

                        

                           
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2021 - 9:40am                           

                        


                        

                        
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)





                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 ABS-CBN franchise renewal pushed anew in Congress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN franchise renewal pushed anew in Congress


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two congressional leaders are pushing to revive the franchise of ABS-CBN now that a year has passed since the network’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A year after a House committee rejected ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise and under a year before the elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC requires law enforcers to wear body cameras when serving warrants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC requires law enforcers to wear body cameras when serving warrants


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has released a resolution detailing the rules on the use of body-worn cameras to all applications, issuances...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oil prices increase for the 7th straight week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oil prices increase for the 7th straight week


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fuel prices are set to increase again this week, making it the seventh straight week that oil companies are raising pump...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘Pandemic efforts based on good science’
                              


                              

                                 July 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go has reassured the public that the government’s efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic are well calibrated and are all based on science as the country relaxes further the travel restrictions for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says


                              

                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Ousted PDP-Laban official Melvin Matibag on Sunday said their removal is against the party's bylaws, and the move was done...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights violations up in areas with most dev&rsquo;t fund from NTF-ELCAC, watchdog says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights violations up in areas with most dev't fund from NTF-ELCAC, watchdog says


                              

                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“Since President Rodrigo Duterte took office until June 2021, 206 of the 409 cases of extrajudicial killings transpired...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sputnik doses arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sputnik doses arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
After some delays, 132,200 doses of Sputnik V vaccines finally arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 C-130 black box analysis to take a month &ndash; PAF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
C-130 black box analysis to take a month – PAF


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The black box of the ill-fated Philippine Air Force C-130 aircraft has been sent to the United States for analysis and this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Micro-herd immunity, safe spaces eyed as pandemic exit strategies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Micro-herd immunity, safe spaces eyed as pandemic exit strategies


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Experts, government officials and private sector representatives met recently to thresh out the proposed adoption of “micro-herd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
