Veteran journalist Espina writes 30

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran journalist and former chairman of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines Jose Jaime “Nonoy” Espina died Wednesday night of liver cancer. He was 59.

His passing was posted on Facebook by his sister, Inday Espina-Varona, who paid tribute to him.

“A man of many talents, he drew, he danced, he composed, played the piano and sang, mostly jazz and blues, in a distinct gravely voice. He wore many hats but he was first and foremost a journalist. Paalam (Goodbye), Nonoy Espina. ‘Till we meet again,” Espina-Varona, herself a veteran journalist, wrote.

At his death, Espina was surrounded by his family.

Espina was active in journalism in his home province of Negros Occidental.

He was a correspondent for the defunct Today newspaper and worked at the Lifestyle Magazine of the Manila Standard, INQUIRER.net and the Interaksyon news site.

He was part of community media group Correspondents, Broadcasters and Reporters Association—Action News Service, or COBRA-ANS, which was part of the “mosquito press” during the Marcos dictatorship.

In a statement, the NUJP paid tribute to Espina, saying he was “a tireless champion for the freedom of the press and the welfare of media workers.”

“He was a press freedom hero worthy of admiration and emulation. From the Marcos dictatorship until the Duterte administration, he consistently served the Filipino people by upholding the truth,” it said.

Espina is survived by his wife Leny Rojo Espina and children Mayumi Liwayway and Daki Ojor.