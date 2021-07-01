




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Rising seas, flooding may put 1.54M people in Manila City at risk by 2030 â€” report
Motorists brave heavy flood at a portion of the España Boulevard in Manila on September 23, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Rising seas, flooding may put 1.54M people in Manila City at risk by 2030 — report

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 5:59pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sea level rise and coastal inundation threaten to consume the City of Manila by 2030, affecting a large majority of the Philippine capital’s 1.78 million people, according to a new report from an environmental organization.



According to an analysis by Greenpeace East Asia, a total of 1.54 million people living in the City of Manila and 37.29 square kilometers (km2) of land area could potentially be affected by extreme sea level rise and coastal flooding in 2030 if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase at the current rate.  





Rising sea level and any subsequent flooding could also put US$ 39.23 billion (P1.9 trillion) of the city’s gross domestic product at risk.



“The potential flood areas, should sea levels rise, include highly populated areas as well as commercial and cultural areas in the city center, high-density residential areas further from the city center, industrial areas, as well as places of government agencies,” the report read.



Landmarks and tourist destinations such as Binondo, Intramuros, Malacañan Palace, and the Jose Rizal National Monument in Luneta Park could potentially be inundated.







A geographical illustration of areas in the City of Manila that could potentially be flooded if the city experiences sea-level rise and coastal flooding in 2030, under the business as usual scenario.

Greenpeace









Manila, one of the most congested cities in the world, is especially vulnerable to flooding events compounded by sea level rise.



Studies suggested that sea level in Manila Bay is rising by 13.24 millimeters per year, and Metro Manila is sinking by a rate of 10 centimeters annually as a consequence of rapid extraction of groundwater due to population growth and urbanization.



The Greenpeace report also analyzed the impacts of sea level rise and coastal flooding on other economic centers in Asia that are located on or close to the coast such as Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Jakarta and Bangkok.



Across the seven cities, including Manila, a total of 15 million individuals live on vulnerable land. 



The analysis is one of the first of its kind to use high spatial resolution data to suggest areas of each city that could potentially face inundation. It also takes into account land area, population, and GDP.



The scenario used in the report is business as usual greenhouse gas emissions projections.







2030 projections for the impact of sea level rise and flooding on GDP, population and affected areas of seven cities

Greenpeace









Climate action



Lea Guerrero, Greenpeace country director, said the data presented in the report should spur the government to prioritize climate action, which includes strategies to curb greenhouse gas emission.



“The climate emergency is already here, and we need to strengthen disaster management planning and enable communities to cope with climate impacts,” Guerrero said.



“This includes updated infrastructure, establishing early warning systems, decentralizing climate information to enable more people to plan for climate impacts, and strengthening community-based disaster risk reduction,” she added.



As an archipelagic nation in the Pacific, the Philippines is among the countries most impacted by climate-related catastrophes. 



The climate crisis is exacerbating the country’s exposure to more frequent and extreme weather changes, rising temperatures, heavier rainfall and sea level rise.



Under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, global warming must be limited well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels while pursuing efforts for a tougher ceiling of 1.5°C.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CLIMATE CHANGE
                                                      GREENPEACE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Out of the 2.1 million people who completed the recommended two doses as of June 20, only 68 or 0.003% contracted COVID-...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC junks petition challenging Ombudsman circular restricting access to SALNs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC junks petition challenging Ombudsman circular restricting access to SALNs


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has junked a petition — the first known — challenging the Office of the Ombudsman’s memorandum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Grave injustice:&rsquo; Duterte told to recall appointment of new Solcom chief over Dormitorio hazing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Grave injustice:’ Duterte told to recall appointment of new Solcom chief over Dormitorio hazing


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Updated) President Rodrigo Duterte is being urged to recall the appointment of Maj. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parlade resigns as NTF-ELCAC spox to &lsquo;ease pressure&rsquo; on body                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parlade resigns as NTF-ELCAC spox to ‘ease pressure’ on body


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The controversial Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade has resigned as spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines now a 'low risk' area for COVID-19 &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines now a 'low risk' area for COVID-19 — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Alethea De Guzman, the officer in charge of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, said the country recorded a -9% growth rate in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Reports on Bayanihan 1, 2 fund utilization submitted to Pacquiao's office &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reports on Bayanihan 1, 2 fund utilization submitted to Pacquiao's office — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The reports on how the funds under the Bayanihan 1 and 2 laws were used have been submitted to the office of Sen. Manny Pacquiao,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US will forever remain dedicated to Philippines &mdash; charg&eacute; d'affaires
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US will forever remain dedicated to Philippines — chargé d'affaires


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"And to that proposition, I assure you, the United States is and will forever remain dedicated," Law said, referring to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New DOJ assistant secretary appointed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New DOJ assistant secretary appointed


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang has appointed a new assistant secretary at the Department of Justice.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evac operations underway with Alert Level 3 over Taal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Evac operations underway with Alert Level 3 over Taal


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"A contigency plan for this type of emergency is in place and this guides the actions of our disaster managers," Timbal also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao denies &lsquo;attacking&rsquo;&nbsp;Duterte, says trying to help with anti-corruption drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao denies ‘attacking’ Duterte, says trying to help with anti-corruption drive


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I'm not attacking the president," Pacquiao said. "Maybe their perception is wrong but I'm hinting to the president because...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with