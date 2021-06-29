Armed civilian volunteers? Guevarra says PNP 'strong enough' to deter crime

MANILA, Philippines — For Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, there is no need to arm civilians to help the police deter crime — an idea that President Rodrigo Duterte floated last week.

Guevarra on Tuesday noted that, except during the Martial Law period, civilians have been allowed to arm themselves for their protection, provided that they comply with laws and regulations on the ownership, possession, and carrying of firearms outside residence, which includes passing a neuro-psychiatric test.

“Allowing them to band together and act like a vigilante group, however, is a totally different matter,” Guevarra said.

The Philippine National Police has backed the proposal that Duterte last Friday said he was considering to help the agency "fulfill its mandate" and to aid "in restoring and reinforcing public trust in our police force."

But for the justice chief, the national police force is strong enough to perform its mandate to fight crime in the country.

"Besides, except for a few high-profile incidents of violence, criminality on the streets is at an all-time low, due in part to the pandemic," Guevarra added.

Duterte: Get a gun, if you're qualified

Duterte, during the launch of a coalition of anti-crime volunteers on June 25, said qualified civilians should "get a gun" and help the government enforce laws. He said civilian volunteers are not supposed to die while performing their roles.

The Palace has since said that the president's idea is not yet final. Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, admitted on Monday that there is no policy yet on the president’s latest statement.

He has also previously said that "what the president says becomes presidential policy", a statement supported by government agencies often rushing to support and implement Duterte's pronouncements even without writtern orders.

Roque said the arming of civilian volunteers is still an "idea" and that all views about the proposal would be considered. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Alexis Romero, Franco Luna