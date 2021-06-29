




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Armed civilian volunteers? Guevarra says PNP 'strong enough' to deter crime
This file photo shows Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra. 
The STAR/Rudy Santos, File

                     

                        

                           
Armed civilian volunteers? Guevarra says PNP 'strong enough' to deter crime

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 3:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — For Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, there is no need to arm civilians to help the police deter crime — an idea that President Rodrigo Duterte floated last week.



Guevarra on Tuesday noted that, except during the Martial Law period, civilians have been allowed to arm themselves for their protection, provided that they comply with laws and regulations on the ownership, possession, and carrying of firearms outside residence, which includes passing a neuro-psychiatric test.





“Allowing them to band together and act like a vigilante group, however, is a totally different matter,” Guevarra said.



The Philippine National Police has backed the proposal that Duterte last Friday said he was considering to help the agency "fulfill its mandate" and to aid "in restoring and reinforcing public trust in our police force." 



But for the justice chief, the national police force is strong enough to perform its mandate to fight crime in the country.



"Besides, except for a few high-profile incidents of violence, criminality on the streets is at an all-time low, due in part to the pandemic," Guevarra added.



Duterte: Get a gun, if you're qualified



Duterte, during the launch of a coalition of anti-crime volunteers on June 25, said qualified civilians should "get a gun" and help the government enforce laws. He said civilian volunteers are not supposed to die while performing their roles.



The Palace has since said that the president's idea is not yet final. Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, admitted on Monday that there is no policy yet on the president’s latest statement.



He has also previously said that "what the president says becomes presidential policy", a statement supported by government agencies often rushing to support and implement Duterte's pronouncements even without writtern orders.



Roque said the arming of civilian volunteers is still an "idea" and that all views about the proposal would be considered. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Alexis Romero, Franco Luna


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte on Monday night said that Pacquiao should have come to him to raise his concerns over corruption in government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to visit the wake of former president Benigno Aquino III last week but the remains of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon&rsquo;s &lsquo;uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moderna, more Sinovac doses arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moderna, more Sinovac doses arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first 249,600 doses of US-made Moderna COVID vaccines have arrived in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Patients avoiding hospitals due to COVID-19 fears&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Patients avoiding hospitals due to COVID-19 fears’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
With almost half of patients now avoiding going to hospitals for fear of COVID, a former president of the Philippine Medical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao told to leave PDP-Laban over supposed comments on corruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao told to leave PDP-Laban over supposed comments on corruption


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is telling his partymate Senator Manny Pacquiao to leave the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Keep COVID-19 vaccinators' shift to 8 hours, LGUs told after 'breach' in Makati
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Keep COVID-19 vaccinators' shift to 8 hours, LGUs told after 'breach' in Makati


                              

                                 7 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"Let's limit the time of our health care workers to just a specific eight hours," Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines extends ban on foreigners from 7 countries to keep out Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines extends ban on foreigners from 7 countries to keep out Delta variant


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
This was to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, presidential spokesperson Harry...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rappler's Ressa, Talabong arraigned in cyber libel case over 'thesis for sale' story
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rappler's Ressa, Talabong arraigned in cyber libel case over 'thesis for sale' story


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and journalist Rambo Talabong refused to enter a plea during their arraignment on the cyber libel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-defense chief: Arming civilians to fight crime a &lsquo;false solution to a serious problem&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-defense chief: Arming civilians to fight crime a ‘false solution to a serious problem’


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"What we should be afraid of when it comes to guns is not the bullet with our names on it but the bullet that says 'to whom...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with