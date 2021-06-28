Palace says arming civilian volunteers not yet final

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte's remark about arming civilian volunteers is not yet a policy, Malacañang said Monday, as some sectors are worried that the proposal could result in the rise of vigilante groups.



During the launch of a coalition of anti-crime volunteers in Camp Crame last Friday, Duterte said qualified civilians should "get a gun" and help the government enforce laws. He said civilian volunteers are not supposed to die while performing their roles.



"Well, as you said, he is open to the idea but there is no finality yet," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing when asked to explain the context of the President's statement.



"So there is not a policy yet, I’m sure it will be subjected to full staff work. But meanwhile, there is a reality that while volunteers are helping out, there are also threats to their lives," he added.



Roque echoed the view of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar that civilians also have the right to defend themselves from threats.



"As the chief PNP said...we cannot allow our volunteer groups to be at the mercy of criminal elements," he said.



When asked to react to views that untrained civilians may be prone to lapses, Roque replied: "You know, it’s really speculative to discuss this because there is no policy yet on this. So let’s not waste time speculating."



"Once it becomes a policy, then I’m sure there will be corresponding training to be given to everyone. But for now, it’s speculative," he added.



Roque said the arming of civilian volunteers is still an "idea" and that all views about the proposal would be considered.