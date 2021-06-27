




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Psychiatric exams for cops eyed after cop's shooting rampage at MPD headquarters
Police prepare to enforce the granular lockdown in Barangay 351, Sta. Cruz, Manila before dawn yesterday.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Psychiatric exams for cops eyed after cop's shooting rampage at MPD headquarters

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2021 - 3:54pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The health service of the Philippine National Police is finalizing its recommendations in the conduct of psychiatric-psychological exams for all PNP personnel amid the investigation of a police sergeant who went on a shooting rampage.



The police officer killed a police sergeant and wounded another at the Manila Police District headquarters.





In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said recommendations were set to be included in coming up with guidelines for the regular assessment of the emotional and mental health state of all policemen. 



“The investigation I ordered on the unfortunate incident at the Manila Police District goes beyond the shooting as this includes other aspects such as possible mental health issues of all our personnel,” he said. 



“This recent incident at MPD, along with the previous ones, highlights the need for us to closely look into the overall state of our men. It doesn't end with how they do their job, it includes looking at their physical, emotional, and especially their mental state."



The Manila Police District leadership in their own statement said they were "deeply disheartened" by the incident. They condoled with the families of the deceased victim and the suspect, who were members of MPD.



Police Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco, MPD director, assured the public of full assistance to the victims and their families. 



Financial assistance to the victims and their families has since been given. Assistance will also be given to the suspect’s family.



What happened?



At around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Police Executive Master Sergeant Reynante Dipasupil forcibly took his service weapons from the cabinet of the District Police Intelligence Operations Unit and fired indiscriminately upon different MPD offices, hitting two personnel in the process. 



Duty sentinels and the MPD Swat team responded and exchanged fire with the suspect. 



Dipasupil hit PSSg Reynaldo Cordova, the first victim, and fled toward the back exit of the camp where he was met by Police MSgt. Romeo Cantal, who tried to subdue him.



More shots were fired in the scuffle, hitting Cantal.



With the second victim down on the ground, Police SSgt. Ferdinand Francia was able to get a clear shot on the suspect. 



The two victims were taken to the Manila Medical Center. Cantal passed away at about 3:10 a.m. on Saturday while undergoing an operation.



Cordova is stable and "out of danger."



The suspect, meanwhile, was also taken to the Manila Doctors Hospital and was pronounced dead at 12:46 a.m. also on Saturday.



Investigation ongoing



MPD Director Francisco tasked his men to thoroughly investigate the matter, and as a part of security protocol, the entire MPD facility was placed under full alert status to give way to the investigation.



All station commanders were also directed and encouraged to monitor the welfare and mental health of their personnel and revisit their respective security measures and guidelines.



Francisco also reiterated his directive to all unit or station commanders to be consistent in their daily accounting of personnel at least twice a day and ensure open and unimpeded communication lines with their personnel through “talk to men” activities and proactively determine and proactively address their issues and concerns.



This is not the first case of its kind in recent memory. 



In late May, Police Cpl. Sherwin Rebot shot his fellow officer Police Cpl. Higinio Wayan after losing an arm-wrestling match at a drinking session. 



Rebot, a member of the Quezon City Police District, first claimed Wayan committed suicide. The confessions of witnesses present at the shooting proved otherwise. 



Does deteriorating mental health lead to killer cops?



That uniformed officers can kill civilians and their own due to mental health complications is the latest narrative from Eleazar, who has routinely rejected criticisms over the purported culture of violence and impunity within the police organization. 



In earlier statements, Eleazar linked mental health in the police to the murders of Lilybeth Valdez in Quezon City and Sonya Gregorio in Paniqui, Tarlac. 



The officers behind both murders were reportedly drunk during the encounters, however, and both victims were 52-years-old. 



Though both perpetrators have been sanctioned, authorities continue to tag the two cases as isolated incidents. 



"We believe that more and more of our police remain true to their sworn duty and ready to serve the people," Eleazar said in response to the killing in an earlier statement. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MANILA POLICE DISTRICT
                                                      MPD
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon&rsquo;s &lsquo;uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Unrelated to this, Joseph was given another assignment, a move which is common in most, if not all, newsrooms where reporters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moderna vaccines set to arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moderna vaccines set to arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first tranche of Moderna vaccines, composed of 249,000 doses, will arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aquino 'brand' a part of Philippine politics, analyst says after death of former president                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aquino 'brand' a part of Philippine politics, analyst says after death of former president


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ahead of the 2022 polls, the Cojuangco-Aquino political clan has maintained its status as a regular fixture in Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unless Delta variant breaches, NCR Plus 8 can have herd immunity by Christmas &mdash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unless Delta variant breaches, NCR Plus 8 can have herd immunity by Christmas — OCTA


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine government should not lower its guard in keeping out the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant or it will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 #ISAngKilosBayan: Addressing the vaccine confidence gap
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
#ISAngKilosBayan: Addressing the vaccine confidence gap


                              

                                                                  By Johanna Amancio |
                                 78 days ago                              


                                                            
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine government began to roll out its immunization campaign to combat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Urban poor community turns demolished homes into food security gardens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Urban poor community turns demolished homes into food security gardens


                              

                                                                  By Geela Garcia |
                                 94 days ago                              


                                                            
"We have to feed our people, but we don’t have the budget to fund community kitchens, so we thought of planting our...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Disaster risk reduction must be localized amid reliance on foreign aid &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Disaster risk reduction must be localized amid reliance on foreign aid — study


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 241 days ago                              


                                                            
“Further progress is needed to ensure that local agencies are empowered to respond without international support,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Challenges vs solutions: Are 28.5 million Filipino students ready for distance learning?
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Challenges vs solutions: Are 28.5 million Filipino students ready for distance learning?


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 325 days ago                              


                                                            
With over 28.5 million learners affected by school closures early in the year, how will they fare in online classes this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              In Metro Manila, fighting COVID-19 requires helping the poor&mdash;now
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
In Metro Manila, fighting COVID-19 requires helping the poor—now


                              
                              

                              

                                 
Over a year ago

                              

                              

                                 
Headlines

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with